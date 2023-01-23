Juan Monteagudo, from the Ababol restaurant in Albacete, is the creator of the best Madrid Fusión Alimentos ham croquette in Spain, which is the same as saying the best croquette in Spain and the world. This was declared by the jury of the ninth edition of this appreciated and hard-fought contest, one of the most anticipated of the 21st edition of the global gastronomic summit, which was seen and desired to decide on this galactic croquette that competed with six other no less spectacular.

Monteagudo dedicated the award to his kitchen team and to the rest of the contestants, highlighting that “the level is spectacular.” Her croquette won Natalia Méndez, from Casa Chuchu (Asturias); Víctor Conus from La Mesa de Conus (Vigo); Miguel Borreguero, from La Ostrería (San Vicente de la Barquera, Cantabria); Ana Losada from the Zalamero Taberna (Madrid); José Manuel Gallego from the Clandestina restaurant (Toledo), and Javier Pérez-Batallón from the Berria Wine Bar (Madrid).

Ababol’s croquettes mix 50% cow’s and sheep’s milk, in which they infuse ham bones. Use a bit of gelatin to be able to roll them easily and coat them with very fine traditional breadcrumbs “so that it does not absorb too much oil and steals the flavor of what is important, the béchamel.”

With his recently won Michelin star and as an aspiring Revelation Chef at Madrid Fusión last year, Monteagudo has made Ababol one of the benchmarks of the thriving cuisine from La Mancha.

Juan Monteagudo, from the Ababol restaurant in Albacete, celebrates the victory.



Juan Monteagudo’s cuisine is based on products of Manchego origin, but his dishes speak of French-influenced techniques. A mixture that is born in the family. His father, the Parisian painter Philippe André Georges Monteagudo went through several orphanages after the arrest of his father, exiled after the Spanish Civil War, to end up in a convent in Albacete.

Released his father, Philippe returned to France with him, where he was trained. Love took him back to Albacete years later and Juan was born there educated, like his brothers, in French culture.

From a very young age, Juan went hunting with his father. Years that he spent among orchards, fields and hunting parties, since his family has managed farms for four centuries in Fuentealbilla and Tarazona de la Mancha. He trained at the Artxanda School of Hospitality (Bilbao), where he studied creative and international cuisine. He started in the kitchens of Mina, Azurmendi, Zarate Jatetxea or Aizian. From the Biscayan capital he went to Madrid to work in Álbora, Adunia, Santerra and Lobito de Mar. He returned to Albacete in January 2022 and dared to open his own project, Ababol, a name that alludes to poppies and represents a tribute to the Manchego cuisine. His cuisine aims to “give birth to local products and producers with a concept based on the land of La Mancha and its roots.”

This contest, from which the queen emerges among the queens of bars and tables from all over Spain, which consecrates the product and the establishment that produces it, starts from a blind tasting of the béchameles used by the cooks and presented in different bowls. They taste them before tasting the croquettes made with top quality ham, one hundred percent Iberian and one hundred percent acorn-fed, and presented in different containers.

The winner receives his valuable title of champion for the best Madrid Fusión 2023 Sánchez Romero Carvajal ham croquette, as well as a ham from the legendary brand weighing between eight and nine kilos, an official complete cutting kit, with a ham holder, knife, tongs and apron, and a two-day trip to the origin of their hams in Jabugo for two people.

The jury that chose this super croquette included professionals from the gastronomy, gastronomic journalism and entertainment sector such as Pilar Salas (Efe Agency), María Castro (Sánchez Romero Carvajal), Carlos Latre (comedian and actor), Senén González (Sagardoki ), Miguel Carretero (Santerra) and Xanty Elías (Acánthum).