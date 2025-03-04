03/04/2025



Updated at 6:40 p.m.





The Cadiz composer Felipe Campuzano (Cádiz, 1945) has died on Tuesday at 79 years of age. The pianist, author of such popular issues as ‘Driver friend’ (1968), ‘La MiniFalda’ (1971), ‘Achilipú’ or ‘I am loving you madly’, (1974) lived for years in Marbella, where he has been found lifeless in the morning of this Tuesday, March 4.

Among the recognitions received for his career are the first piano prize in the Manuel de Falla contest, in Cádiz, the Sagittarius International Prize for Golden Art awarded by the Santa Cecilia Academy of Rome and the First Interpretation Prize of the London Festival in 1980.

The Cadiz also stood out in the Flamenco field, introducing the piano into the concept of recital. His albums reached great popularity with the unfinished series ‘Spiritual Andalusia’ with guitarist Rafael Morales, highlighting the compositions ‘Las Salinas’ (joys) (1978) and ‘Sevillanas del Alma’ (1979).

In addition, in 2005 he participated with Manolo Sanlúcar in the album tribute to the Jerez’s pack, which gathered 20 of his best songs and that Campuzano played the piano.









The Minister of Culture of the Junta de Andalucía, Patricia del Pozo, has lamented the death of the composer in her X profile with a message in which she stressed that Felipe Campuzano has left a “brilliant artistic legacy linked to our roots.” Del Pozo has stressed that “music, Andalusia and his beloved Cádiz were always his flag.”