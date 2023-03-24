By
Gabri Veiga is being the sensation of the Spanish league this season. At just 20 years old, he has impressed everyone with his powerful driving, his ability to retain the ball in closed spaces and, above all, his spectacular hitting. It will be rare the week between now and the end of the season in which a new rumor does not come out linking him with a possible signing for a big club.
And like Gabri Veiga there are several players in Europe. Teenagers (Gabri, at 20, is a little older) who have exploded this season. Some of them had played individual games last year, but it is this season that they have carved out an indisputable place in the starting eleven of some of the biggest teams on the continent.
Stefan BAJCETIC Liverpool – 18 years
From the same quarry as Gabri Veiga, but two years younger. Bajcetic, from 2004, arrived at Liverpool in 2021 from Celta and made his debut on August 27. He was 7-0 in favor on the scoreboard and could be seen as a simple homegrown player who had the opportunity to make his home debut given the circumstances of the scoreboard. However, and after several games in which he played the final minutes, the League Cup arrived and Klopp opted for him as a pivot.
A central defender who has established himself as an all-rounder in Klopp’s 4-3-3
His impact was such that he was no longer called up by the subsidiary. Christmas passed and his role changed completely: four consecutive Premier League games without leaving the starting eleven. A center-back who has established himself as an all-rounder in Klopp’s 4-3-3. He started in the Champions League round of 16 against Madrid, but was injured at the Bernabéu and had to end his season. However, this man from Vigo with Serb ancestry has already impressed Europe and will be awaited at Liverpool and the Spanish national team with open arms.
xavi simons PSV – 19 years
One of the most media guys in the world since he was in the Barcelona youth academy. From the azulgrana he went to PSG, where they couldn’t keep him in the subsidiary anymore. His exhibitions in the Youth League became common, but, given the player’s desire to want to leave due to the lack of minutes (he only enjoyed 331 in two seasons) in Paris they decided to sell him to PSV.
He is the top scorer in the Eredivisie and in the Netherlands they are in love with their new star
In his native country he has exploded into a star. He is one of the players in the league and the leader of Van Nistelrooy’s team since Gakpo has left. At 19 years old, he is the top scorer in the Eredivisie, he made his debut with the Seniors in the World Cup and the whole country is crazy about his new young star. This season he has played in all attacking positions, from both flanks to midfielder and striker. But where he performs best is making the link between the midfield and the forward thanks to his dynamism, his driving speed and his talent inside the area. His contractual situation is somewhat complicated. He belongs to PSV, but PSG has a purchase clause of 12 million euros in the event that the footballer wants to return to Paris. At PSV they are in love with him and they want to renew him to eliminate that clause, but they have not yet succeeded.
Antonio SILVA Benfica – 19 years
Benfica’s season cannot be understood without the solidity of its defense and, along with Otamendi, there is a 19-year-old central defender who made his debut in the first team at the end of August. Until then, Morato was the titular theoretician. But the Brazilian was injured and then came António Silva, who has dominated the position ever since.
An imposing physique that surprises when he goes to the ground and goes out to correct on the right side
This 1.87-meter center-back already stood out last season in the Youth League, which he won with Benfica’s Juvenil, but it was in the first team where he could no longer hide from public opinion. Fernando Santos took him to Qatar and Roberto Martínez has not removed him from the Absolute in this first call. He has an imposing physique and his ability to go to the ground and correct when his right back (Bah, very offensive) leaves a hole in his band, is quite fast for his size. He also likes to quite anticipate and doesn’t sink too much.
Fabio MIRETTI Juventus – 19 years
Another youngster who stood out in the Youth League (semifinalist against António Silva’s Benfica) and later made the leap to the first team. Allegri introduced him to the team in May, when he played the last four days of Serie A when Juventus were no longer aspiring to the title. The comparisons turned to Pirlo and since the preseason he was a fixture in the first team despite his youth.
The comparisons turned to Pirlo, but he is a player with much more experience and less organization
He is a player with much more experience than the Italian soccer legend with whom they compare him, but he does have good technique and is capable of breaking lines through the pass. He is expected to be the future of both Juventus and Italy and, together with Fagioli (already older, 22 years old) he is one of the few good news Juventus has this season.
Warren ZAIRE-EMERY PSG – 17 years
Zaïre-Emery had been sounding like one of the young promises of the PSG youth academy for several years and in this 2022/23 season we have finally understood why. She began the season as a member of the first team for all purposes, although she came to play the first day of the Youth League and showed that those of his age are already too small for him, scoring a great goal with a drive from his field.
He is the youngest rookie in the club’s history and one of the greatest promises there has ever been in Paris
This midfielder has already shown his face in the Champions League. Galtier came to place him on the right wing, out of position, in the disastrous first leg against Bayern. However, his favorite area is more centered. At PSG there is a great illusion with this midfielder. In August, he became the youngest debutant in the club’s history. His imposing physique falls in love with everyone who spends minutes watching him play.
Romeo LAVIA Southampton – 19 years
It’s hard to get anything good out of Southampton’s season, but what they do have reason to smile about is their new promise. They were not wrong this summer when they paid €12.3M -which already is- for a player who had only played two games in the first team. For that price he couldn’t get into any other role than that of the undisputed starter and he has given reasons not to lose that label.
A pivot that Southampton rescued from the City quarry who stands out for his physique for theft
With an imposing physique, he has enough technique to be a differential player in an area with spaces as small as the midfield. He is good in the long pass and a fundamental piece in the robbery, one of his main tasks. It is not strange that Tedesco has called him in his first call as Belgian coach. Roméo, a regular in the inferiors, seems like one of the players on which to pivot the new project that is starting in Tubize.
Zeno DEBAST Anderlecht – 19 years
Debast already entered the first team at the end of last season, but an injury deprived him of playing the most decisive stretch. Already recovered, nobody has been able to get him out of the eleven (30/30, in fact, in league titles) this year. Roberto Martínez made his senior debut and took him to the World Cup, and Tedesco continues to trust him.
A tall center back who goes well with his head and who attracts attention for his long pass
At 1.91 meters he is doing very well with his head, but what is most striking is his ability to get the ball out and the long pass. In fact, during this season he has played a lot in a line of three in which he is the right-handed center and from there he can look for the center when he steps into more advanced positions.
Desiré DOUÉ Stade Rennes – 17 years
Desiré Doué also stands out from a great academy like that of Rennes, where Camavinga, Ousmane Dembélé or Mathys Tel have come from. A midfielder with an offensive vocation who has scored four goals this season and some of them great goals. Since the start of the season he became part of the first team and the number of times he has been on the bench can be counted on the fingers of one hand.
A young promise from the lower ranks at Stade Rennes and France who is now showing his potential
Before his arrival in the first team, he was already standing out in the lower ranks and was key in the Under-17 European Championship that France won over great teams such as the Netherlands, Germany or Portugal. A golden generation that has one of his stars in Desiré Doué.
#Gabri #Veiga #Europe
Leave a Reply