xavi simons PSV – 19 years

One of the most media guys in the world since he was in the Barcelona youth academy. From the azulgrana he went to PSG, where they couldn’t keep him in the subsidiary anymore. His exhibitions in the Youth League became common, but, given the player’s desire to want to leave due to the lack of minutes (he only enjoyed 331 in two seasons) in Paris they decided to sell him to PSV.

Simons belongs to PSV, but this summer offers will rain down on him.

jeroen putmans

He is the top scorer in the Eredivisie and in the Netherlands they are in love with their new star

In his native country he has exploded into a star. He is one of the players in the league and the leader of Van Nistelrooy’s team since Gakpo has left. At 19 years old, he is the top scorer in the Eredivisie, he made his debut with the Seniors in the World Cup and the whole country is crazy about his new young star. This season he has played in all attacking positions, from both flanks to midfielder and striker. But where he performs best is making the link between the midfield and the forward thanks to his dynamism, his driving speed and his talent inside the area. His contractual situation is somewhat complicated. He belongs to PSV, but PSG has a purchase clause of 12 million euros in the event that the footballer wants to return to Paris. At PSV they are in love with him and they want to renew him to eliminate that clause, but they have not yet succeeded.