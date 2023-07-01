Gabo Award ceremony in Bogotá, Colombia, on June 30, 2023.

The Gabo Awards this year vindicated journalism that confronts the powerful and that fights to preserve historical memory. The deaths in the protests against the Government of Dina Boularte in Peru, the mass graves of the Franco regime in Spain and the fight against corruption in Honduras were the themes of some of the works that the Gabo Foundation celebrated on Friday night. “Journalism is a therapy that allows me to keep in a chest the treasure of many secrets, of many stories, of many pains. It is the chest of memory,” highlighted Honduran journalist Jennifer Ávila, who at 33 is the youngest person to win recognition for excellence.

The award gala was held at the Teatro Colón, in Bogotá, as part of the first day of the eleventh edition of the Gabo Festival —which ends on Sunday—. In addition to the Governing Council’s recognition of Ávila, awards were given for the best journalism in Latin America, Spain and Portugal in five categories: Text, Coverage, Image, Photography and Audio. A jury of 65 Ibero-American journalists selected the winners among 1,943 works published from June 7, 2022 to March 21, 2023. After a first cut of 50 nominees, only 15 finalists (three per category) made it to Friday’s ceremony .

Avila was hailed as an inspiration to young reporters throughout Latin America and “a symbol of journalistic courage in Central America,” in the words of US journalist Jon Lee Anderson. Her complaints about corruption and the fight against impunity that she carries out through her, counter current, stand out in a place that the foundation considers as “one of the Latin American countries where it is more difficult to practice journalism.” Upon taking the stage, Ávila narrated how the stories of banana exploitation in Honduras at the beginning of the last century, the unfulfilled promises of “progress” and the 2009 coup against the Government of Manuel Zelaya marked her.

“Today my country is militarized. My region, Central America, is ruled by tyrants, dictators, narcissists, and criminals. People are silent or run away, silence takes over us. And we whispered again when we thought we were finally going to be able to scream,” the Honduran reporter declared. “Today that is why I believe more in journalism. We have to listen, snatch a cry from silence, keep memory in our chest. Maybe one day that gasp can come out once and for all. What is what we do for? To save the memory.

The fight for memory also excelled in the Photography category, with recognition of Will the Democratic Memory Law be able to repair the damage caused by Francoism?by Spanish Santi Donaire and published in National Geographic. The award-winning photojournalist spent five years with teams dedicated to opening the mass graves of people murdered by the Francisco Franco dictatorship in Spain (1936-1975). “The new generations like me were taking charge of those struggles that perhaps their grandmothers and grandfathers could not do due to repression or fear (…) there is a democratic need to know our past to know where we are going”, he said upon receiving the award.

Rodrigo García Barcha, the son of Gabriel García Márquez, highlighted Donaire’s work in particular as an example of the link between journalism and memory: “For these victims there will no longer be justice, too much time has passed, the culprits have already died. But what happened was known, there is truth.

The multimedia report Ayacucho: X-ray of homicides won in the Image category. Peruvians Rosa Laura and César Prado Malca reconstructed the deaths of 10 people in the protests against President Boularte and revealed that at least 6 of the 10 murders were extrajudicial executions carried out by the military forces of the Andean country. “We hope that this recognition will serve so that the crimes that occurred in the social demonstrations in Peru can continue to be recognized at the Ibero-American level,” said the winners.

The Text award went to the Colombian Beatriz Valdés, from the newspaper The viewer. His work The cry for justice and reparation for sexually violated Afro women, tells the collective story of Afro women who suffered crimes of sexual violence during the armed conflict. “Racism was there so that the crimes went unnoticed,” Valdés remarked. In this category, a chronicle published in the Mexican edition of EL PAÍS was also a finalist: Penultimate memories of a Cuban rafterby Carlos Manuel Alvarez.

An investigation into how the agro-industrial elite works in Brazil won in the Coverage category. Its titled Name the boyswas published in Reporter Brazil and had contributions from eight journalists. Finally, the Audio award went to Costa Nostraa work by four reporters that explores the dynamics of violence on the Costa del Sol and was carried out by the Spanish media The cursed.

The ceremony featured a tribute to Jean-François Fogel, by Colombian academic Germán Rey. The French media adviser, former president of the Governing Council of the Gabo Foundation, passed away last March. Likewise, there was a space to make visible the situation faced by the Guatemalan journalist José Rubén Zamora, founder of the newspaper and imprisoned since mid-2022. “Today my father celebrates 336 days of being kidnapped by the State of Guatemala, because in Guatemala doing journalism is a crime,” declared the son of the reporter punished for his investigations against corruption. “They will not silence us, we will continue to strip and say ‘no’ to power,” he added.

The Gabo Foundation —previously known as the Gabriel García Márquez Foundation for New Ibero-American Journalism (FNPI)— is a non-profit institution created by the Colombian Nobel Prize winner for literature, Gabriel García Márquez, in 1995. Since then, it has organized workshops, prizes, scholarships and publications, among other activities, to support quality journalism in Latin America. In this edition of your Gabo Festival there will be more than 100 international guests in 80 activities. It will be celebrated that “journalism lives” and that it makes its way in the face of threats, at a time when “disinformation campaigns contribute to the weakening of democracy in Latin America.”

