The G7 countries, the Western economic powers, will “never” accept the border shift that Russia intends to carry out in their favor after invading Ukraine. “We will never recognize the borders that Russia aspires to move with its military aggression,” highlights the final declaration signed by the G7 foreign ministers at the end of their two-day meeting in the German town of Weissenhäuser Strand, in the northern state of Schleswig -Holstein on the shores of the Baltic. “Border changes like the ones Russia wants to force with military violence will never be recognized by us,” said the German minister and host, Annalena Baerbock.

The document underlines that the seven countries of the group “will continue to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea, and all other states” and affirms that, if necessary, the G7 nations will continue to supply weapons for years. and other military equipment to the attacked country. “We will maintain the current military and defense aid for Ukraine for as long as it is necessary”, warn the signatories of the declaration, which emphasizes that there was no provocation by Ukraine in this new invasion of its territory, unjustifiable and carried out against international law.

After emphasizing that Ukraine has the right to defend itself, the heads of G7 diplomacy harshly criticize the authorities of neighboring Belarus for their role in the conflict. Alexander Lukaschenko’s regime “must stop enabling Russian aggression and comply with its international commitments,” the ministers say. This Friday and Saturday, the foreign officials of the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Italy, as well as the European Union, analyzed the development of Russia’s war against Ukraine and its global consequences. The appointment was also attended during the first day by his colleague from Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, and neighboring Moldova, Nicu Popescu.

The head of German diplomacy accused Russia at the end of the meeting of also carrying out a “grain war” with the looting of Ukrainian silos and warehouses. The Moscow government is intentionally trying to extend the war in Ukraine to the rest of the world, especially in Africa, said Baerbock, for whom the fact that Russia also blocks Ukrainian ports to prevent grain exports is not collateral damage. “Let’s not be naive,” said the environmental minister, who accused Russia of feeding the breeding ground to weaken international cohesion. The G7 therefore warns of the massive effects of the conflict in regions of Africa and the Middle East.

Some 43 million people in these areas are threatened with famine, denounced the G7 countries, which demand that the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin unblock Ukrainian grain exports as a first step and stop using the threat of famine in the world as a weapon of war. The wanton war against Ukraine has only worsened global economic prospects with sharp increases in food, fuel and energy prices, the G7 foreign ministers noted.