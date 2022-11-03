Representatives of the G7 and the European Union, this Thursday in Munster, Germany. / Bernd LAUTER / AFP

Thursday, November 3, 2022



The German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, announced on Thursday a “joint aid” from the G7 countries to help Ukraine during the upcoming winter, given the collateral effects of a conflict that threatens to cause shortages in terms of supplies and basic services. “The joint sanctions that we have initiated will now be followed by joint winter aid,” said the head of German diplomacy at the start of a meeting with her counterparts in Munster, western Germany.

This new aid means that “we will not accept that peace and International Law be bowed during the winter,” added Baerbock, who promised to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from “succeeding in his strategy of bowing Ukraine” and of ‘breaking international cohesion’.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dimitro Kuleba, intervened telematically in the meeting, who had problems with the connection due to the cuts in the electricity supply after the Kremlin attacks. During it, the politician exhibited the remains of an Iranian-made drone, key in the bombings against energy infrastructures. “Iran must stop supplying weapons that Russia uses to kill Ukrainians or face even harsher global pressure,” he demanded.