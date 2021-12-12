Following the two-day summit, the group of the seven strongest democracies and economies in the world issued stark warnings to Russia and Iran, countries it considers two of the biggest global threats. The G7 warned Moscow of “enormous consequences” if it decides to attack Ukraine militarily. He also told Iran that it is facing “its last chance” to save the Nuclear Agreement signed in 2015.

The G7 is issuing strong warnings to Russia and Iran. In its final statement, following a two-day summit in Liverpool, the group of seven countries (Canada, the United States, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan), threatened Moscow with “massive consequences” and severe damage. economic if it attacks Ukraine.

The statement came amid concerns about the exponential increase in Russian troops in the border area with Ukraine.

“Any use of force to change borders is strictly prohibited by international law. Russia should have no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost in response,” the statement said.

Likewise, the G7 called on the Kremlin to “reduce the escalation, follow diplomatic channels and fulfill its international commitments on the transparency of military activities,” and praised Ukraine’s “restraint”.

Although details about the eventual sanctions have not been released, it is believed that they would affect not only the country’s leaders, but the Russian economy in general.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, host of the conference, noted that the G7 is sending a “powerful signal to our adversaries.”

While Kiev and Moscow have been technically at odds since 2014, when Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed the Ukrainian province of Crimea to his country, the surge in troops has been significant recently.

The alarms went off in recent weeks after Moscow soldiers began large-scale military exercises at more than 30 points in six different regions, according to Kiev.

The United States and its allies fear that the accumulation of Russian soldiers is the prelude to an invasion. However, Moscow denies having plans to attack its neighboring country.

G7: Iran faces “the last chance” to save the Nuclear Deal

The weakened Iran Nuclear Agreement was also high on the agenda of the meeting of the diplomats of the seven powers.

The G7 warned the Islamic Republic that the current negotiations in Vienna, Austria, are its “last chance” to reach a pact on its nuclear program.

“It is vital that they return to the dialogue table and be serious in the negotiations (…)” We will not allow Iran to get hold of the nuclear weapon, “Truss stressed at a press conference.

What was considered a historic pact, signed in 2015 between Tehran, the United States and other powers such as France, Germany, China, Russia and the United Kingdom, has been involved in breaches in recent years.

The main turning point was the withdrawal of Washington from the agreement in 2018, promoted by then-President Donald Trump who alleged violations of Tehran to the agreement. That move opened a series of confrontations and more breaches that have broken the plan.

Trump unilaterally reinstated all international sanctions against the Islamic Republic, despite the fact that the majority of members of the UN Security Council objected, considering that the United States had no right to appeal this measure after having abandoned the covenant.

Next step, the Iranian authorities responded with an increase in uranium refining, initially to 4.5% and in January 2021 it increased to 20%, according to a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). These are levels well above what was agreed: 3.67%. 90% enrichment of uranium is required to produce an atomic weapon.

Currently, the main obstacle revolves around how and when to lift the sanctions that the US reimposed on Tehran. Another major issue dominating the summit was China’s show of force in the Indo-Pacific region.

Obtaining a unified response to global crises from the G7, a group of countries with disparate interests, has often proven difficult. In the case of concerns for Beijing, Washington and London are usually more forceful than other members of the group of seven.

