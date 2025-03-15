03/14/2025



Updated at 9:05 p.m.





The G7 has warned Russia that will impose new sanctions unless the fire with Ukraine accepts, In a strong sample of unity after President Donald Trump shake the powder group.

Gathered in a hotel in the rural area of ​​Quebec, the Foreign Ministers of the G7 also expressed their “Unfailing support” to the “territorial integrity” of Ukraine, And they referred to the “aggression” of Russia, a term that Trump had avoided in his approach to Moscow.

The consensus on Ukraine occurred despite the growing tension generated by Trump’s return within the G7, Integrated by Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. The frictions are due to the tariffs Trump announced against partners and rivals, and for his repeated questions to the sovereignty of Canada, host of the meeting.

In a joint statement, The countries supported a 30 -day truce proposed by the United States and accepted by kyiv, and “called Russia to correspond, accepting a high fire in terms of equality and fully implementing it.”









“They discussed the imposition of new costs for Russia in the event that this fire is not reached, including new sanctions, bumpers to the price of oil, as well as additional support to Ukraine, and other measures”, such as the use of frozen Russian goods. The group of the seven also pointed out the «need for solid and credible security agreements to ensure that Ukraine can deter and defend against any new act of aggression ».

Adhesion of Ukraine in NATO

They did not delve into details, and Trump has closed the door to the admission of Ukraine in NATO, an idea that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, hates. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told journalists that Trump I did not want to impose new sanctions on Russia, but that “the United States has those options” if necessary.

Rubio praised the diplomatic work led by the United States in recent days And he said that “there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic,” although “there is a lot of work to do.” Trump, who returned to the White House in January, has disrupted his allies by resuming dialogue with Putin, briefly suspend the financial and intelligence aid that the United States gives to Ukraine, fundamental to kyiv from the Russian invasion three years ago.

But the panorama changed radically on Tuesday when Rubio and Trump’s national security advisor, Mike Waltz, met with Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia. Ukraine, who tries United States proposal of a 30 -day truce, that then a Trump envoy presented to Moscow.

Putin showed a favorable Thursday to a truce, but asked for more clarifications, which made Germany and Ukraine accuse him of using dilatory tactics. Despite Trump’s constant provocations against CanadaRubio praised the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly, for her “excellent work” by achieving a “forceful statement” of the G7.

British minister, David Lammy, applauded the “unit.” “Now is the moment of a high fire without conditions.” “I think a coalition of wills is emerging to give Ukraine the architecture and the security mechanisms it needs,” said Lammy AFP in an interview with the AFP. The Canadian Foreign Minister also expressed her satisfaction for the «Strong unit of G7». “The ball is now on the court of Russia,” said Joly. However, the minister said there are still divisions around the tariffs launched by Trump.

And that he sought solidarity among his colleagues against Trump’s attitude towards Canada. The Republican often said that the neighboring country should become the 51st state in the United States, and on Thursday he joked that the national anthem “or Canada” would sound good as a state anthem. His G7 peers took Trump’s statements “with humor”said Joly. «But I told them: this is not a joke. Canadians are worried. Canadians are proud people, and you are in a sovereign country, ”he said.

The G7 statement also called to reach A permanent fire in Gaza The supply of humanitarian aid in the Palestinian territory, after Israel suspended the entry of inputs and cut the electricity to press Hamas to resume “without obstacles. This is seen as a concession by the Trump government, which firmly supports Israel and has not criticized such measures, despite the potential impact on civilians.