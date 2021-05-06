This May 5, the foreign ministers of the seven main economies of the world, gathered for a two-day meeting in London, pledged to work with the pharmaceutical industry to expand the production of vaccines against Covid-19 and thus stop the health emergency in the world. They noted that they will seek to make them affordable, but did not ask for an exemption from the intellectual property rights of the manufacturers of the antidotes.

Achieving vaccines for the entire planet in a pandemic that already leaves 3,237,107 people dead in the world is the most urgent challenge to which the G7 appealed on Wednesday. The group is made up of the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, France, Canada, Italy and Japan.

“We are committed to working with industry to facilitate the scaled-up manufacturing of affordable Covid-19 vaccines, therapies and diagnostics and their components,” the G7 foreign ministers said in a joint statement after the first of two days of meeting. in London.

According to the G7 foreign ministers, the process would include “promoting partnerships between companies and fostering technology transfer agreements and voluntary licenses on mutually agreed terms.”

However, the ministers did not go so far as to ask for an exemption from the intellectual property rights of pharmaceutical companies. This Wednesday, the Government of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced that it will support a proposal to waive intellectual property protections on vaccines against the new coronavirus, to facilitate their production and reach in other regions.

Precisely, an American pharmaceutical company: Pfizer and its German ally BioNTech are in charge of producing one of the most accepted vaccines by health authorities in the world to immunize the population.

The G7 urges respect for human rights in Russia and China

In another of the main conclusions of the day, the representatives of the great powers occupied a large part of the final communiqué to reproach the behavior of the governments of China and Russia.

Beijing was called to “respect fundamental rights and freedoms.” The foreign ministers assured that they are “deeply concerned about the violations and abuses of human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, especially the attacks against Uighurs, members of other ethnic and religious minorities.”

They also urged the authorities to end the attacks against pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

Regarding Russia, they condemned what they describe as “irresponsible and destabilizing behavior” for amassing troops on the border with Ukraine and engaging in “malicious cyber activity”, disinformation campaign and malicious intelligence activities.

While the bloc did not take concrete action against any of the actions by Moscow or Beijing, its statement was intended to demonstrate a united, like-minded front amid the support of a new US government in command after four years of a preference to isolation and against multilateralism under the Donald Trump Administration.

With Reuters and EFE