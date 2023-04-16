This came in a statement issued by them today, Sunday, after two-day talks of ministers of the Group of Seven countries in Sapporo, northern Japan.

“We are committed to eliminating plastic pollution with the ambition of reducing any additional plastic pollution to zero by 2040,” said the environment and climate ministers of the seven major industrialized countries, according to AFP.

Germany, France, Canada, Britain and the European Union made a similar pledge last year, but this is the first time that the members of the Group of Seven, which also includes Japan, the United States and Italy, set a date of 2040.

At a news conference after the talks, German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke hailed the bloc’s new pledge on plastic pollution, calling it an “ambitious goal”.

The statement said the phase-out would be achieved by “promoting sustainable consumption and production of plastics, promoting its inclusion in the economy and environmentally sound management of waste,” as reported by AFP.

Plastic waste in the world has doubled in 20 years.

Only 9% of this waste has been successfully recycled, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The United Nations says the amount of plastic entering the oceans will triple by 2040.