G7 Culture, the honors go to Giuli. But she has to recite the script written by Sangiuliano

The now sadly famous (for gossip stories rather than content) G7 Culture of Naples and Pompeiwhich in fact cost him the ministerial seat Sangiuliano for the failure to assign the consultancy role to Maria Rosaria Bowl and all the subsequent clash, has begun.. But Alessandro is there to do the honors Juliusthe new one minister appointed in a hurry after Sangiuliano’s resignation. But he had very little time to prepare this important event, he had to rely on the work done previously from Sangiuliano. Welcoming the guests, Giuli – reports La Stampa – he quoted the Latin which he loves so much: “Fecisti patriam diversis gentibus unam, You have given a homeland to the peoples scattered in a hundred places. Only culture can succeed in this. And today, to our illustrious guests of the G7, let’s say: welcome to your home“.

Forget Sangiuliano it is also the aim of the mayor of Pompeii Carmine The SapioFor days, the event scheduled for today, the visit to the excavations by the G7 delegations, followed by the concert conducted by Beatrice, has been in the balance Venice and from a dinner. It was the event at which – continues La Stampa – Maria Rosaria Bowl claimed to have worked by accessing confidential information. In the end, the visit was confirmed and the mayor wanted the confirmation to be enough to put an end to the controversy: “Now the information has been given, the minister finally correctly he resignedthe thing it should have been closed there“.

Giuli, who gave yesterday Welcome to the G7 delegatestoday will coordinate the work that will focus on relations with the emerging economies and developing nations, on culture as the “keystone of a people’s identity”, Protection of Ukrainian cultural heritagethe challenges of artificial intelligence in the creative sector and the impact of climate change on cultural heritage.