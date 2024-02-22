Bloomberg: G7 countries will not recognize elections that will be held in new regions of Russia

The G7 countries will pledge never to recognize the results of elections held by Russia in new regions of the country. This is reported by Bloomberg.

“The G7 will call on Russia to “completely” withdraw its military from Ukrainian territory and promise never to recognize elections that Russia holds now or will hold in the future in the occupied territories,” the publication notes.

According to reports, on February 24, the Ukrainian president will hold a telephone conversation with the leaders of the G7 countries, who intend to promise him more military assistance, as Kyiv faces a shortage of artillery at the front.