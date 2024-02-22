Rome (agencies)

This week, the Group of Seven countries aims to reassure Ukraine that its support will not weaken as Russia's special military operation against its neighbor enters its third year, Bloomberg News reported.

The G7 will call on Russia to “completely and unconditionally withdraw its military forces” from Ukraine, and will pledge never to recognize elections held by Russia now or in the future in the territories it has controlled, according to a draft statement.

The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations are scheduled to hold a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tomorrow, marking the two-year anniversary of the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

In addition, the United Kingdom announced the imposition of more than 50 new sanctions on Russia yesterday, two days before the second anniversary of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

The new British sanctions target ammunition manufacturers, electronics companies and diamond traders, the British Foreign Office reported yesterday.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said in a statement: “We will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary,” noting that although Ukraine’s economy is smaller than Russia’s, “the economies of Ukraine’s friends are 25 times larger than Russia’s economy.”

He pointed out that the sanctions are “a clear signal that two years after the attack began, the United Kingdom and its allies remain united in their steadfast support for Ukraine.” London stated that it was preparing further measures against Moscow.