The G7 countries condemned, Tuesday, January 26, the detention for reasons “policies” the Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny and demanded his “immediate and unconditional release“, as well as that of his supporters arrested on Saturday during protests across Russia.

In a joint statement issued by London, which holds the rotating presidency of the G7, the heads of British, American, French, German, Italian, Japanese and Canadian diplomacy say they are “united in their condemnation of the arrest for political reasons and of the detention of Alexey Navalny”. They also declare themselves “extremely concerned about the detention of thousands of peaceful protesters and journalists” Saturday and demand their release.

“The violent crackdown by the police on the right of everyone to express their opinions is unacceptable”, they denounce. “These events confirm the continuing negative trend of reducing the place accorded to the opposition, civil society, human rights defenders and independent voices in Russia,” they add.

Alexei Navalny was poisoned at the end of August with a nerve agent. After a five-month convalescence in Germany, the opponent returned to Russia on January 17, where he was immediately arrested in the context of one of the many legal proceedings against him.