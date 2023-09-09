G20 leaders meeting in New Delhi announced on Saturday that they will support efforts to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030, pledging to accelerate action to combat climate change.
The group “will follow up and encourage efforts to triple renewable energy capacity,” a statement said. He added, “We are committed to accelerating measures to confront environmental crises and challenges, including climate change.”
#G20 #supports #efforts #triple #global #renewable #energy #capacity
Leave a Reply