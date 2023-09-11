New Delhi (Union)

The G20 summit concluded its activities yesterday in New Delhi, with India handing over the presidency of the summit to Brazil, while the United States and Russia praised the consensual “New Delhi Declaration,” which included an emphasis on participating in completing the first global assessment of the progress of countries in implementing their obligations under the Paris Agreement, as part of the work Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention COP28 in the UAE.

The G20 Summit, whose activities continued for two days in the Indian capital, New Delhi, succeeded in strengthening joint global efforts in several main areas, the most important of which are sustainable development axes, and advancing current efforts to confront climate change issues, in addition to activating economic cooperation frameworks, in a way that contributes to achieving the main goals that India identified it from the current session of the summit.

The G20 agreed to have the African Union, which includes 55 countries, join it as a permanent member, representing the countries of the Global South in the group.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the group’s leaders to hold a virtual meeting in November, to review progress on the policies proposed and the goals announced at the summit.

He said in a statement: “Our responsibility is to consider the proposals that have been made to see ways to accelerate progress on them.”

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who headed the Russian delegation, confirmed that the summit was a success for India, as well as for countries located in the global south.

He continued: “India has already united the G20 members from the global South.” Germany and Britain also praised the New Delhi Declaration.

The declaration included an emphasis on supporting efforts to increase the global capacity for renewable energy three times by the year 2030, and accelerating measures to confront environmental crises and challenges, including climate change. This reflects the growing global interest in renewable energy and its vital projects, which have a profound impact on enhancing economic growth and improving… Quality of life of residents, and reducing the repercussions of climate change.

Within the “Technical Transformation” theme, the summit succeeded in emphasizing the role of technology in enabling rapid transformations to reduce digital gaps and accelerate progress towards comprehensive and sustainable development, as the New Delhi Declaration referred to the digital infrastructure and the importance of shared digital systems, which are built and utilized by the two sectors. Public and private, in order to establish a secure and strong digital structure, and to enhance the role of data in achieving development.

Within the “Artificial Intelligence” theme, the summit highlighted the rapid progress of artificial intelligence, which promises prosperity and the expansion of the global digital economy, as the G20 indicated that efforts are moving towards benefiting from artificial intelligence for the public good by solving challenges in a responsible and comprehensive manner and directing them towards humans. With the protection and safety of individuals, work will be done to enhance international cooperation and activate more discussions on the international governance of artificial intelligence.

The summit highlighted the role of the private sector, and the New Delhi Declaration included reference to the crucial role played by private companies in accelerating growth and driving sustainable economic transformations, as the group agreed to work with the private sector to create comprehensive, sustainable and existing global value chains, and develop plans for projects that can be invested in developing countries. The summit also touched on the role of emerging companies and small and medium-sized enterprises, as they are essential for economic transformations by promoting innovation and creating job opportunities, in conjunction with the establishment of the working group on emerging companies during India’s presidency of the G20 and the announcement of its continuation.

During its two-day work, the summit included an emphasis on the importance of ensuring global food security and encouraging cooperation in the field of research on crops rich in nutrients that are compatible with sustainability requirements. The summit also touched on the importance of increasing access to fertilizers and agricultural inputs, and increasing the efficiency of their use, including Enhancing the production of local fertilizers and improving soil health, while emphasis was placed on supporting the efforts and capabilities of developing countries to confront their own food security challenges, and working to enable access to affordable, safe food systems rich in nutrients and health elements.

After the results contained in the New Delhi Declaration, attention is turning to the meetings that will be held during the period from this September until next November, which will witness the completion of the G20 meetings under the presidency of India, where it is expected that the outcomes and recommendations will be discussed and ways of implementation will be discussed.

For her part, Director General of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, called on G20 members to set an example in combating the climate crisis and poverty after the group’s summit held in India.

Georgieva said, in a statement yesterday, that G20 members must fulfill their pledge to provide $100 billion annually in climate financing and strengthen multilateral development banks.

Georgieva added: “Our only planet is threatened by climate change.” She said there was a need for “major investments from the international community and the private sector.”

She explained that countries must support the green transition, for example through tax reforms.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged yesterday during the G20 summit that Britain would provide two billion dollars to the Green Climate Fund, to help developing countries adapt to climate change.

A government statement indicated that this pledge will be the largest single financing commitment made by Britain to date to help the world deal with climate change.

The Green Climate Fund, the largest fund of its kind in the world, was established within the framework of the United Nations negotiations on climate change to help direct the funds that poor countries need to achieve their goals of reducing carbon emissions, developing cleaner energy sources, and adapting to global warming.