The G20 continues stimulus packages until we overcome the repercussions of Corona

Today, Friday, the G20 countries pledged not to stop early on the fiscal and monetary stimulus packages they provided to the global economy until they have overcome the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Topping the agenda is the global response to the unprecedented economic fallout caused by the virus.

Italian Finance Minister Daniele Franco said on Friday that G20 financial officials supported the idea of ​​boosting the capital of the International Monetary Fund to help it provide more loans to poorer countries, but they had not yet discussed specific amounts.

In a press conference after a videoconference held by the finance ministers and central bank governors of the G20 countries, Franco added, “We have not had discussions on specific amounts in relation to SDRs,” indicating that the matter will be subject to a deeper discussion based on a proposal prepared by the IMF to put it up next April. .

The Italian Presidency of the G20 said that the financial leaders also agreed to intensify their cooperation to deal with the recovery, which remains fragile and unequal, and to explore additional ways to help the economies of poor countries face the emerging Corona virus crisis and its economic repercussions.