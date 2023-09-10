The world’s 20 leading economies reached a consensus after the first day of the Heads of State Summit in India, on Saturday, September 9. Two issues were key: the war in Ukraine and climate change. Faced with the first, without explicitly accusing Russia, they condemned the abuses of international law. Compared to the second, they propose tripling renewable energy, but without commenting on the need, supported by the scientific community, to reduce the use of fossil energy.

The heads of state or their representatives members of the G20, the group of global economic powers, reached an agreement to produce a joint statement on the first day of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, the country that currently holds the rotating presidency of the intergovernmental forum for international economic and financial coordination.

It is worth remembering that neither China nor Russia attended the event. However, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Indian Foreign Minister, in a press conference, stated that China supported the statement.

“Thanks to the hard work of all teams, we have reached consensus for the G20 Leaders Summit Declaration. I proclaim the adoption of this declaration,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the heads of state present.

Prior to the summit, the European Union and the United States had expressed skepticism about the possibility of a joint declaration considering the deep divisions of the group, particularly regarding the war in Ukraine and the climate crisis, two determining issues on this occasion.

India noted that the consensus was achieved by working “very closely” with Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia to formulate the language of the document.

One condemns war, not Russia

We call on all States to respect the principles of international law, including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability, the declaration notes.

The official document calls on all States not to use force to expand their territory, without specifically mentioning Russia. On the other hand, he does refer to Ukraine: “We welcome all relevant and constructive initiatives that support a complete, just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives at the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, on September 9, 2023. © via REUTERS – RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reacted by saying the statement was “nothing to be proud of,” in a Facebook post, adding that Ukraine’s presence would have given summit participants the perspective needed for a greater understanding of the situation. the situation.

The reason Ukraine was not a guest country is that it is not part of the G20. In addition, Modi had decided that the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would make the meeting revolve exclusively around the war in that country and the G20 representatives had to discuss various issues beyond this conflict.

For German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the declaration demonstrates a clear position against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, insisting that the territorial integrity of the countries cannot be disputed with violence.

Russia has not reacted to the statement, but Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, had previously said he would block the final statement unless it reflected Moscow’s position on Ukraine and other crises.

And the export of grains from the Black Sea?

The G20 took a stand on the Black Sea grain export deal, which Russia abandoned in July. The declaration calls for its implementation to ensure global food security.

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, said at the G20 Leaders’ Summit that the Russian action was a “parody of generosity”, that in addition to abandoning the agreement, Russia was destroying Ukrainian ports from which grains are exported. He noted that the Black Sea agreement had delivered 30 times the volume of cereals to food-vulnerable countries. The Kremlin responded that it maintained its conditions.

The pact, reached through the mediation of the United Nations and Turkey, was signed in July 2022 and allows Ukraine to safely export its grains through the Black Sea, without the war interrupting the supply of Ukrainian grains to the countries that depend on it. of the.

Russia alleged that grains were not really reaching the most vulnerable countries and abandoned the agreement arguing that its conditions: facilities to export its own grains and fertilizers were not met.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Melone and European Union President Ursula Von der Leyen attend the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment event at the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, on September 9, 2023. © REUTERS – EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

At the time, in July, Josep Borell, head of foreign policy of the European Union (EU), accused Russia of making an “unjustified” decision and exploiting “the hunger of the people.”

After abandoning the agreement, Russia directly offered one million tons of grain to African countries.

A stop to the climate crisis

On the other hand, the G20 leaders agreed to triple the global energy capacity of renewable energies between now and 2030 and accepted that it is necessary to progressively reduce fossil energies, whose industry is the one that releases the most carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, but they clarified that It had to be done in accordance with the national circumstances of each country.

And they reiterated their commitment, previously signed with the United Nations, which sets the global objective of decarbonizing the economy between now and 2050, to avoid overheating of the Earth. However, despite their words, the group of countries that generate almost 80% of global carbon dioxide emissions did not reach a collective agreement on how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

What the G20 members did make clear is that the world needs a total of four trillion dollars (USD) annually to finance the energy transition, giving priority to renewable energies.

With Reuters and EFE