Multilateralism as a tool to face the consequences of the pandemic and climate change, commitment to the development of Africa and commitment to

meet the goal of ‘zero hunger’ in 2030 raised by the UN. These were the main topics discussed in the meeting that the foreign ministers of the G20 countries held this Tuesday in the city of Matera, in southern Italy, the country that this year holds the rotating presidency of this select club that brings together to nations that account for 80% of world GDP and 60% of the planet’s population.

Although the final declaration of the meeting did not produce concrete results, the summit was significant because the heads of diplomacy of the most powerful nations of the world were able to return to

have personal encounters, after a year and a half of pandemic, in which they coincided in the commitment to multilateralism to face the problems generated by the covid-19 and the climate emergency. “I am particularly proud of the fact that we have all reaffirmed our commitment against food insecurity,” said Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio, who served as host to his counterparts from the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, Germany. and India, among other countries. Spain was represented in Matera by Minister Arancha González Laya, who highlighted how in the meeting there were coincidences about the need to support the economic and health development of Africa and, in particular, about the Sahel region.

In this area they operate with increasing power

armed gangs affiliated with the Islamic State (IS). The day before the summit, representatives of the international coalition against this jihadist group analyzed in Rome how, despite losing the territories it controlled until 2019, the IS continues to be a danger both in Syria and Iraq as well as in the Sahel and East Africa. . “The threat is particularly alarming,” said Di Maio, calling for greater development cooperation from African countries to strengthen local institutions and prevent them from falling into the hands of international jihadism.

The vaccine war



In both the Rome and Matera appointments, Di Maio tried to show full harmony with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who with his tour of Europe (with stages in Germany, France and Italy) staged the return to the international board by the Government led by Joe Biden

after the isolation stage during the Donald Trump Administration. “We need to cooperate and we have to do it effectively. Multilateralism is what makes it possible ”, reiterated Blinken during his appearance before the media.

Few tools carry more weight in international cooperation today than vaccines against Covid-19. The US Secretary of State warned that more doses need to reach developing countries

through the Covax mechanismWhile German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas was more incisive in shaming Russia and China who use ‘vaccine diplomacy’ to ‘obtain geostrategic advantages in a short time’. His Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, replied from Beijing, asking the countries that produce these sera to avoid “excessive hoarding” and not to put “export restrictions”. The head of diplomacy of the Asian giant did not go to Matera and intervened by videoconference. The bilateral meeting with Blinken with which it had been speculated could not thus take place.