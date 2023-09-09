Bloomberg: G20 diplomats agreed on compromise language on Ukraine

Diplomats from the Group of Twenty (G20) countries have agreed on compromise formulations on the conflict in Ukraine, which will subsequently be announced in a statement following the G20 summit. About this with reference to sources writes Bloomberg.

According to the interlocutors, by agreeing on such wording, the G20 countries were able to “overcome differences between Moscow” and some Western countries. Disagreements threatened the adoption of a joint document following the summit, sources indicate.

Preliminarily, the wording of the final statement will be similar to that presented at the end of last year’s summit in Bali. Once agreed upon by diplomats, the wording must be approved by G20 leaders.