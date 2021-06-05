Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen greets Rishi Sunak, British Finance Minister, this Friday in London ahead of the G-7 meeting. STEVE REIGATE / AFP

The world’s most developed economies, gathered in the G-7, reached a “historic” agreement in London on Saturday on the reform of the global tax system, according to the British Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak. The deal will require multinational tech giants to make their fiscal contribution, he said on his Twitter account. The final details of the agreement are yet to be known. In any case, it has already advanced the resolution of one of the last minute pitfalls, when speaking of a minimum corporate tax of “at least 15%”. This opens space for a subsequent negotiation to raise the figure, as some countries wish. “It is a landmark agreement that places the global tax system in the 21st century. In this way we will be able to introduce the necessary leveling and justice ”, said Sunak.

The enormous public spending with which countries have had to respond to the onslaught of the pandemic has accelerated debates that dragged on for years. Specifically, that of the need for a fair and efficient tax system in the era of the digital economy. The G-7 Finance Ministers, meeting since Friday in London, were already optimistic from the start of the meeting.

It is the first face-to-face meeting of those responsible for Finance of the seven most advanced economies in the world since the coronavirus crisis ended the large face-to-face meetings. Before beginning an intense discussion, its participants were able to read the open letter signed by the ministers of the four largest economies in the eurozone, published in EL PAÍS and the main European newspapers.

The conviction that today more than ever tax coordination is necessary to avoid the existence of winners and losers in the new digital economy has generated in a few months the consensus that was pursued without success for years. It was the new US Administration of Joe Biden that put the 15% figure on the table – although it initially proposed 21%.