G-7 leaders during a visit to the island of Miyajima. JACQUES WITT (AFP)

The member countries of the G-7, the group that brings together the most industrialized democracies in the world, seek at the summit held in the Japanese city of Hiroshima this weekend to bring positions closer to face the Chinese boom in a coordinated manner. In this key, they outline coordination mechanisms among themselves to have an exact picture of the investments that flow to the Asian giant, according to a European source. The idea is to achieve better control of the business framework to, if necessary, curb investments in specific areas that could allow China to gain significant advantages in security and defense, the source said.

This is one of the many elements of the problematic relationship with China that the G-7 partners – the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada (to which the representation of the EU is added) – They approach this summit with three basic objectives: reduce the risks of excessive dependence on Chinese manufacturing, refining and even, in some sectors, technological capacity; prevent Beijing from advancing on its security and defense path with Western technology; and dissuade the Chinese giant from maneuvering to unilaterally break the international order, especially with Taiwan in the spotlight.

In this context, the G-7 countries are not only studying controls for investment flows, but also for exports in strategic areas, and are also contemplating the marking and sanctions against Chinese companies that carry out practices considered shady, for example in relation to with Russia and foster coordination to increase the resilience of their supply chains.

Members agree that they see disturbing elements in the rise of Beijing, due to its increasingly repressive traits at home and assertiveness abroad. They also understand that a reinforcement of cooperation between them can be beneficial to deal more effectively with practices of the Asian giant that they consider unacceptable. The idea is to coordinate, send a unified message, cooperate as much as possible, although the partners will later outline specific policies on their own. Jake Sullivan, US national security adviser, said the final statement will stress that each country has its own policy, but that the group is aligned and coordinated around a number of common elements.

Each one has approaches with different nuances. For months, the diplomatic dynamic saw a movement in which Washington accelerated to harden the position vis-a-vis China, using a rhetoric of decoupling, and seeking to drag European and Asian allies and partners on that path. In recent weeks, two major speeches – one by Treasury secretary Janet Yellen, and the other by national security adviser Sullivan – have given the impression of a shift to a more moderate position.

The European sources consulted noted with satisfaction that Washington’s current position is much more in line with the policy outlined by the EU for months, and that it talks about reducing risks, not disengaging from China. The final statement is expected to emphasize that the partners continue to believe in the need to maintain a “stable and constructive” relationship with Beijing, cooperating in areas such as climate change, global macroeconomic stability or health challenges.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

But it is evident that the spiral of tension advances. Washington’s moves to restrict China’s access to high-end microchips, on the grounds that it does not want to facilitate repressive activities or military development using US technology, have sparked an angry response from Beijing, including pressure on companies USA, with sanctions or investigations.

The EU also seeks an internal balance in all of this. Some of its partners, closest to the US, are willing to move decisively down the path of firm action. Others advocate pragmatism and prudence, with Germany and France as great representatives of this trend. Berlin has huge interests in the trade relationship with China. Paris is wary in geopolitical terms of seeing Europe dragged into a spiral between Washington and Beijing that may get out of control.

The China issue is expected to be fully addressed today in a session devoted to the concept of economic security.

war in ukraine

On other issues, the G-7 continues to focus on the Ukraine war. The Seven, and the invited countries – India, Brazil, Indonesia, Vietnam, Australia, South Korea, and the representatives of the African Union (Comoros) and the Pacific Islands Forum (Cook Islands) prepare to the arrival of the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, who will participate in two sessions on Sunday.

The visit was not publicly announced, but the Japanese presidency gave advance notice to the G-7 members and guests. It remains to be seen how the big non-aligned countries – India, Brazil or Indonesia – will fit into this particular diplomatic circumstance.

On the first day of the summit, the partners pushed for new sanctions and restrictive measures to stifle the Russian economy, including steps to hit the diamond sector. In addition, President Biden expressed his endorsement of launching a training system for Ukrainian pilots to drive F-16 combat aircraft. This is not a green light for delivery, but it is a significant step.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.