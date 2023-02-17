The many absences in the first five months justified the deficit performance. Now the recovery of the big names – from Vlahovic to Chiesa passing through the best Di Maria – must correspond to a much higher performance (and the passage to the cup)
It’s hard to say whether Juve stopped at home by Nantes or Allegri’s post-match speech, which called everyone to examine the numbers, made more news. Advising us to go and look at the rankings of goals scored and conceded: because – he told us – he has always had the best defense and the second best attack in the league.
#fuzzy #numbers #Allegri #contradicts #Juve #speak #facts
Leave a Reply