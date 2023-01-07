The Cadillac Celestiq, the luxury model of the General Motors brand whose launch is expected in late 2023, is preparing to become one of the most futuristic vehicles on the automotive scene due to the design choices and construction techniques used. A recent study published by Society of Automotive Engineerss has released further advances on the new Cadillac creature. Even more than for the performance numbers, Cadillac stands out for the development of a multitude of innovations, so as to arrive overall at about three hundred patents between those already approved and those still pending.

Tony Roma, Chief Engineer of the project, defined Celestiq as “a catalyst to give a boost to the additive manufacturing department”. In fact, the car boasts among the widest recourses on the market to 3D printing techniques, with 115 components made by means of additive manufacturing. An extraordinary result, especially considering how some of them are delicate components for safety, such as seat belt buckles. As many as 47 parts inside the passenger compartment are instead made of 3D printed stainless steel, pushing the additive manufacturing department to achieve that high quality for the surface finish typically of a luxury model. Jeremy Loveday, Program Engineering Manager, described the initiative as follows: “We started 3D printing some stuff and it worked. Then we started making them quarries and everything became more efficient”.

The flagship is represented by the aluminum steering wheel, entirely made with 3D printing, as explained by Tony Roma: “It is a laser sintering process. You break the support structure, make cuts with a CNC five-axis milling machine and then send it off for hand finishing.” Additive manufacturing has made it possible to design complex shapes that would otherwise be difficult to achieve with other production techniques, benefiting Celestiq’s interior design. However, 3D printing was not used exclusively for the components installed on board the vehicle, but also for the die-casting molds for the bodywork.

Just the lines of the bodywork were a hard obstacle for the design team to overcome, given the intention to create a low and elongated tail design. To achieve this, Cadillac had to optimize the overall height of the platform, above all the battery pack. After initially evaluating the use of the Lyric battery, in the end it was decided to create a new accumulator, in which the Ultium cells are located in a lying position to minimize vertical dimensions. Overall, the powertrain will deliver an output of 447 kW, the equivalent of approx 660 horsepowerdistributed over two electric motors at the front and rear, capable of releasing a total torque of 880Nm. Furthermore, a 80% recharge of the battery will ensure a range of 483 km, while with the rapid direct current recharge at 200 kW it will be possible to recover 126 km in 10 minutes. There are therefore numerous technical and aesthetic cues that increase interest in the Cadillac Celestiq, whose launch could take place by the end of the year.