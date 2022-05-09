Punctual as a Swiss watch, qureate comes back to our screens to show us the debut trailer for the life simulation game The Future You’ve Been Dreaming Ofcoming up Nintendo Switch Street eShop from May 19.

Take on the role of a Zashiki-Warashi, a house-bound spirit who can bring good luck, and peek into Sachi’s life (even if she can’t see you). You’ll see some of her most vulnerable moments about her, and you’ll have no choice but to step in from time to time, but it’s all to guide her into a bright future!

Give her directions while she’s at home and help her grow her parameters in all ways. Your guide will determine the future she will ultimately head towards. There are 20 trails in total waiting for her, and she’s up to you to help her reach them!