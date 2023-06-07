What will the future generation be like? Teacher blew up social networks before strong signs of what is lived in the classroom, thus managing to open controversy among Internet users.

Although schools have banned certain clothing and music for students, many parents insist on free speech, however, a teacher of educationgave a shocking statement, noting that: “The future seems to be for the most retrograde.”

Much has been said that despite the fact that schools are like the second home of students, since they forge knowledge based on different dynamics, teachers have sought to highlight that it is essential that parents supervise what children see in television, cell phones, tablets and more technology devices or environment in which they live.

It was through the digital platform of Twitter, where the Philosophy teacher impacted everyone, due to revealing what happens in the classroom: “Debate in class. Students who get up angry, tear their clothes, shout, insult their classmates / as… They don’t understand the conceptual distinctions the professor introduces, and they seem immune to empirical data. The theme? Feminism. The hotheads, against it.”

For this reason, the teacher José Luis later commented: “They agree on commonplaces about the legislation that are simply not supported. They have so internalized the anti-feminist story that they hear at home and from the mouths of their favorite “influencers” that they do not attend to reasons”.

At the end, taking into account the situation that he has analyzed in the classroom, he came to the conclusion: “The future seems to be for the most retrograde.”