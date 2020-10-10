About fifty workers in the luxury hotel sector demonstrated in the capital on Friday against several job cuts. The owners of these establishments invoke the coronavirus and the absence of foreign tourists but the CGT believes that this is a false excuse.

Fatima is a chef de rang in a five-star hotel near Place de la Madeleine, where six of her colleagues risk losing their jobs due to the Covid-19 crisis. “Everyone is stressed. I have a colleague, he is a bartender, as soon as he arrives at the door, he vomits. He is afraid of losing his job and he has a lump in his stomach. Do it”, she recounts.

With about fifty other employees of Parisian palaces – concierges, chambermaids, receptionists – she demonstrated on Friday, October 9, in the 17th arrondissement, against the plans for economic layoffs announced in certain luxury establishments in the capital. They walked to the hotel Hyatt de la Porte Maillot where management plans to cut 191 positions, or 40% of the workforce.

The hardest thing for Jean-Michel, who makes the rooms of another luxury hotel, is to have a sword of Damocles over his head, in the midst of an epidemic. “In the midst of Covid, it’s not at all obvious. You have to take all precautions and despite all precautions, you are always afraid when you enter a room. There are trash cans everywhere, there is spitting everywhere . At the end of the day, we’re really exhausted. ”

There are also in the procession of employees from other less prestigious establishments, such as the one where Souad works, a small hotel closed this month. This employee, who usually takes care of the breakfasts, fears that she will no longer find customers when it reopens. “It’s an anxiety because the future, we do not see it. We are in the hot seat.”

I work part time, I don’t have a big salary. If I stop, that means that the month of vacation that we take once a year, we are not going to take it. Souad, employee in a hotel to franceinfo

“I have a daughter who is 18 and is in college, she continues. I can’t even offer him stuff, the minimum already today. So imagine if we lose our job “, Souad continues.

Like others, she is currently on partial unemployment but the luxury hotel industry is already shedding jobs. The Hotel Constellation group, for example, which manages two Hyatt in the capital, plans to lay off 250 of its employees because of the crisis.

A pretext, according to Claude Levy, general secretary of the CGT Prestige and economic hotels union: “It is true that there are not many customers. They are suffering from this crisis, but insofar as the wage bill is covered by the government entirely in this specific sector – this is one of the derogatory sectors – we do not see why there are redundancy measures that have been announced. It is not logical. “

It is not up to employees to pay the price for this health crisis. Claude Levy, CGT general secretary to franceinfo

The fact remains that high-end establishments, frequented mainly by foreigners, are the most affected in Paris. Less than 20% occupancy this month, according to a firm specializing in the hotel industry.