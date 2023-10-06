A couple of months ago, Luka Modric closed his renewal with Real Madrid, a one-year contract extension courtesy of the good closing of the tournament he presented, beyond the fact that the club only won the Copa del Rey. The Croatian was aware that a new generation in the midfield was about to emerge, however, he considered himself in a position to be able to fight for a place, which is why, after a long talk with Ancelotti, he chose to rule out other destinations and continue in the capital of Spain.
More news about Real Madrid
In that talk with the Italian coach it was agreed that the club legend would continue to have an important role within the team, and his minutes on the field would depend one hundred percent on the competition that existed between the players. In the end, everything remained promises, since Ancelotti and Florentino Pérez agreed from the beginning of the current season that Modric and even Kroos would be original substitutes, this with the goal of giving the ball at the feet of the young people who must be present and future , reports the newspaper Sport.
This fact, as we have reported for a long time on 90min, does not make the Croatian happy at all, who lives under the feeling of having been betrayed by the Italian coach, because if Modric rejected all the weighty offers, it was because of Carlo’s words. , which have not been fulfilled. Now, the midfielder knows that at the end of the year he will leave the ranks of Madrid, but it is not ruled out that this summer he will step aside to look for a new home where he will be allowed to compete.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#future #presented #Luka #Modric #continue #Real #Madrid