As a guardian, I followed the speech that His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, addressed to his students at the beginning of the new academic year, which had a special impact on the soul, with all the sublime meanings and clear messages it contained, expressing in its entirety a wise leadership that believes that the future begins in the classroom, and that our sons and daughters are the makers of our nation’s future and the builders of its renaissance, and that everyone must prepare them well to bear responsibility.

It was a wonderful day, in which an entire generation listened to words that carried part of the vision of our wise leadership for a future whose goals have become clear, and whose ambitions are great, exceeding the limits of the impossible, based on the values ​​of the founders who laid the strong foundations for a country that has dazzled the world with the comprehensive civilizational renaissance it has achieved.

It was a different day, in which the educational field, with all its elements, touched on an aspect of the UAE’s ambition to build generations with the knowledge, ability and values ​​that enable them to keep pace with the digital revolution and the requirements of artificial intelligence, and deal with them consciously under an integrated educational system that has made our country a fertile environment for continuous economic, social, cultural and human movement without stopping or retreating.

It was a beautiful morning, with inspiring words that summed up our leadership’s vision for the Emirati people, its absolute confidence in their abilities, and its deep belief that the people of the Emirates are its wealth, foundation, and pillar, and that our identity “is the compass that guides our behavior.”

The speech included several messages, most notably a reference to our development ambitions, and that “education is a fundamental element in the development of our country, its present and future,” and that our country is diligently continuing its plans that have placed knowledge, innovation and investment in education at the heart of the future, driven by a deep and contemporary vision, and a firm belief in the ability of “Zayed’s children” to achieve.

Another message is that the education sector in the UAE is experiencing its golden age of interest, support and development, as evidenced by reality and global reports, the latest of which is the global ranking recently issued by CEO World magazine, according to a survey it conducted on a wide international scale, which placed the education sector in the UAE in first place in the Arab world and 20th globally.

We are proud of our educational system in all its details.. and we are very proud of our wise leadership that has formulated a pioneering educational system, while our pledge to the homeland, which reads: “Long live my country,” remains engraved in our conscience.. and from schoolyards, to the fields of science and arts, all the way to more prosperity and a happy school year.