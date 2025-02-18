Islam Makhachev is one of those fighters whose relaxed personality does not reflect the danger that generally within the octagon. The UFC lightweight champion has defended his title four times, being very dominant in most of them. Now, he is sounding strongly as a possible rival of Ilyia Topuria, in case the US company approves so that the Hispanic-Georgian can opt for the title of the light without having to spend a prior contestant test.

The reality is that it is the right time to close a confrontation between champions that, clearly, would be a fight that would generate millionaire sales. The Russian monarch himself said, after his victory in January against Renato Moicano, that he wanted to be part of the June 28 billboard, the UFC 317, which will be held within the framework of the International Fight Week. And, due to the chips that the UFC has available, Topuria would be a great optionalthough the Brazilian former champion Charles Oliveira also claims his opportunity.

Given that context, Makhachev recently granted an interview with Matchtv in which he pointed out that his aspirations also go to look at the weight categories that he has above. After all, the greatest legacy in this sport is to obtain double belt inside the UFC. Although Makhachev’s ambition is greater. He wants to attack three belts, an objective that no one has achieved so far. «Some say it is impossible, others that will work. But I can say this with 100% certainty: I have a great possibility of winning a third belt. If someone can, that is me, ”said the Daguestaní.

In any case, it will be the UFC that orders what is the following lawsuit that both Makhachev and Topuria must play, but the truth is that both are sought to fight for a second world title. Until then, they will not stop until you get it. “I am not going to retire until you get a second belt”the Russian fighter pointed out. In the next few days we will leave doubts, but the lawsuits ahead, without a doubt, will be very exciting for fans.