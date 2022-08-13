It seems that YouTube is taking its first steps towards an evolution that would see it once again at the center of the distribution of videos, this time for a fee. According to

Wall Street Journal

, the Google-controlled company is planning to build an online store where you can buy subscriptions to video on demand providers such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. YouTube already provides a paid service in America, which for $ 65 a month adds various benefits to viewing including the entire HBO Max catalog. However, in this way the site could reinvent itself as a real megacatalogue i what you can see online for a fee.

In this way, companies would also have the opportunity to be seen on a common showcase and have more opportunities to make their offer known, especially in a market that is now saturating with streaming offers. It seems that Google is already working to figure out how to divide the revenues with the production companies, but also that the first partners are now in and the project is proceeding very well. In the future, therefore, YouTube could become an aggregator of everything you can stream on demand, and also a great way to understand where to find the content you are looking for. After all, the Google app is still extremely popular, especially in the precious range of teenagers.