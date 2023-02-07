The “Future of Work Forum” discusses the role of governments in designing directions for the future of work and jobs, and mechanisms to prepare for the variables and challenges of the employment scene in the changing global economy in light of technology developments and their impact on the labor market, within the work of the World Government Summit 2023, which is held under the slogan “Foreseeing Future Governments”. From the 13th to the 15th of February.

The forum aims to anticipate the future of work, new trends and future challenges facing the job sector, attracting talents and minds, the opportunities offered by advanced technology, and its impact on the future labor market in light of new global changes, in a way that contributes to empowering governments, enhancing their readiness, preparing for the future, and improving people’s lives. .

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Director of the World Government Summit Foundation, confirmed that empowering the new generation of governments is a main focus of the summit’s directions and its role in finding innovative solutions to the challenges facing government work. He pointed out that the forum focuses on the role of artificial intelligence, advanced technology solutions and digitization in building a system of future opportunities and the requirements of the new labor market, which contributes to building a sustainable digital economy and promoting the global development process.

Al Olama said: “The Future of Work Forum deals with technological innovations and their pivotal role in changing the world of employment, creating solutions to challenges, and exploring new opportunities that depend on building and enhancing digital skills in light of global changes, in a way that contributes to empowering governments and promoting comprehensive development.”

The sessions of the “Future of Work Forum” cover a number of vital themes and files, including the future of jobs, skills development, the government’s role in shaping the future of work, addressing the challenges and opportunities posed by the future of work, and exploring strategies to ensure that the workforce is equipped to meet the requirements of the rapidly changing economy to enable Governments, promoting economic recovery, and achieving economic resilience to meet the challenges of the global labor market. The forum is witnessing the organization of a series of main and interactive sessions, dealing with future work governance files, promoting a culture of cooperation and empowerment, independent businesses, the future of employment, and community service through policies, with the presence and participation of elite officials, decision-makers and experts in technology, business and various vital sectors.