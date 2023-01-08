EIn winter training camps there is sometimes time to become more fundamental and not just to reflect on current football events, as was the case in the chain of English weeks in autumn. Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner went into detail on Sunday in Dubai about the overall situation of his team and how he sees their future.

The Austrian conveyed a great deal of composure. In contrast to others. As positive as Eintracht is in the present, many friends of the club are concerned that happiness could be fleeting. Many up-and-coming teams have already been bought out by the competition, halting the club’s upward trend. Recently there have been rumors that goalkeeper Kevin Trapp is moving to Bayern and striker Rafael Borré to River Plate Buenos Aires after Kamada, Ndicka, Lindstrom, Sow and Kolo Muani have been linked to new clubs.

Glasner said calmly on Sunday: “If I was worried about everything, I couldn’t keep working.” Then he lists what he could be worried about: “Kevin Trapp does not extend, Junior Ebimbe goes back to Paris, Kamada and Sow change, Ndicka anyway, and Hasebe ends his career. “But that’s all wild speculation. Nothing has been decided. “In the worst case everyone goes, in the best case everyone stays. When it comes to making a wish, I would say everyone extends it by four years, we stay together and only add a little reinforcement here and there. In my opinion, we would have the greatest possible success for Eintracht.”

But unfortunately football isn’t just a ‘make a wish’, it’s a business. In Glasner’s experience, neither the worst nor the best case will occur. “We won’t lose five or six regular players and we won’t be able to keep all of them. The truth will lie somewhere in the middle.”

If an extraordinary offer comes, Kolo Muani is gone or Kevin Trapp, although they signal that they want to stay with Eintracht for the time being. And that also applies to him: “I still have a year and a half of contract in Frankfurt and I really enjoy it here. But everything I say about the future can only be wrong.” Glasner cites an example from England: “Six months ago, Graham Potter also said that he feels comfortable in Brighton and that he will continue to be part of the club’s upswing want to be. Then Chelsea FC fires coach Tuchel for some reason and spends more than 20 million euros. Now Potter coaches Chelsea FC.”

Likewise, Kolo Muani will go to Manchester City if the club pays 100 million euros and everyone else with immoral offers. “We can only talk and show what the players have in Eintracht,” said Glasner. And talking doesn’t have to be ineffective. The Austrian leads Djibril Sow, who could have moved to England in the summer for a much higher salary. But there are also soft factors.