Are you passionate about trains or are you trip in Florida? This information interests you; he expected high speed train that will connect the Miami and Orlando cities It is emerging as one of the most outstanding railways in the region.

This modern train will reach a top speed of 110 miles per hour (177 kilometers per hour), providing passengers with a fast and convenient option to travel between these two popular cities.

Currently, the project has an estimated cost of 2.4 billion dollars and is already operating successfully between Miami and West Palm Beach, Florida.

The extension to Orlando is expected to be fully completed in the first half of 2023, exciting residents and visitors to the area.

On January 9, the company bright line presented a video and representations of the future station that will be located in the Orlando International Airport.

This impressive three-story station, with an innovative and luxurious design, covers an area of ​​37,350 square feet (3,470 square meters).

It will be located in the heart of the new Terminal C and will have more than 350 exclusive parking spaces for company passengers.

What is the route of the new train?

The new train will be a direct link between the famousMiami’s beaches and the renowned theme parks from Florida, USA.

The station at the Orlando International Airport will offer comfort and an enjoyable environment for passengers, as shown in the images and videos provided by the company.

Currently, the Brightline train company already connects the central station of Miami with popular destinations such as Aventura Mall, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach.

What do the facilities offer?

Regarding the facilities, the main entrance of the station will have a large glass atrium. Once inside, passengers will be able to find traditional ticket offices in different areas, as well as self-service stations for those who have previously purchased their tickets.

Brightline will offer two types of service: Smart and Premium. The first will include complimentary drinks and snacks in an exclusive lounge on board the train.

Furthermore, the passengers will have access to high-speed Wi-Fi free throughout the station, charging stations at every seat, 87 large screens, televisions and a children’s play area in the Smart lounge.

What is the cost?

The price of the train tickets will reach up to $79 for adults and half for children. In addition, a special package for families of four will be offered for $200.

On board, passengers can purchase snacks, soft drinks and alcoholic beverages. High-speed Wi-Fi via Starlink will also be provided, and all seats will have charging stations for electronic devices.