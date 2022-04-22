Friday, April 22, 2022
The future of the war in Ukraine ‘depends on the fate of Mariupol’

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2022
in World
Mariupol Ukraine

The city of Mariupol is besieged by shelling by Russian forces.

The city is already almost totally controlled by the Russians. What’s next now?

The future of the war in Ukraine “depends on the fate of Mariupol”, a besieged city in southeastern Ukraine, which is almost entirely under Russian controlregional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told AFP on Friday.

“The success of the Russian offensive in the south depends on the fate of Mariupol,” he said in a videoconference interview, considering the city to be “strategic” for the Ukrainians in their defense of the region, and for the Russians in their desire to secure a land bridge to annexed Crimea.

Russian soldiers

Russian soldiers on the streets of Mariupol

Photo:

Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

Kyrylenko claimed that the Russians “they concentrate all their efforts on Mariupol”at a time when the last Ukrainian fighters are entrenched in the huge Azovstal metallurgical complex with about “300 civilians”.

The regional governor stated that “the shelling continues on Azovstal where the Ukrainian fighters find a “very difficult” situation, although he stated that “they will resist as long as necessary”. “They are obviously very tired. But they still have some ammunition,” she said.

AFP

