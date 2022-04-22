The future of the war in Ukraine “depends on the fate of Mariupol”, a besieged city in southeastern Ukraine, which is almost entirely under Russian controlregional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told AFP on Friday.

“The success of the Russian offensive in the south depends on the fate of Mariupol,” he said in a videoconference interview, considering the city to be “strategic” for the Ukrainians in their defense of the region, and for the Russians in their desire to secure a land bridge to annexed Crimea.

Russian soldiers on the streets of Mariupol Photo: Alexander NEMENOV / AFP

Kyrylenko claimed that the Russians “they concentrate all their efforts on Mariupol”at a time when the last Ukrainian fighters are entrenched in the huge Azovstal metallurgical complex with about “300 civilians”.

The regional governor stated that “the shelling continues on Azovstal where the Ukrainian fighters find a “very difficult” situation, although he stated that “they will resist as long as necessary”. “They are obviously very tired. But they still have some ammunition,” she said.

AFP

