you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The city of Mariupol is besieged by shelling by Russian forces.
The city of Mariupol is besieged by shelling by Russian forces.
The city is already almost totally controlled by the Russians. What’s next now?
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 22, 2022, 06:55 AM
The future of the war in Ukraine “depends on the fate of Mariupol”, a besieged city in southeastern Ukraine, which is almost entirely under Russian controlregional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told AFP on Friday.
(You may be interested in: Russia’s victory in Mariúpol is questioned by the United States)
“The success of the Russian offensive in the south depends on the fate of Mariupol,” he said in a videoconference interview, considering the city to be “strategic” for the Ukrainians in their defense of the region, and for the Russians in their desire to secure a land bridge to annexed Crimea.
Kyrylenko claimed that the Russians “they concentrate all their efforts on Mariupol”at a time when the last Ukrainian fighters are entrenched in the huge Azovstal metallurgical complex with about “300 civilians”.
(In other news: What Russia asks Ukraine to end the war)
The regional governor stated that “the shelling continues on Azovstal where the Ukrainian fighters find a “very difficult” situation, although he stated that “they will resist as long as necessary”. “They are obviously very tired. But they still have some ammunition,” she said.
AFP
More news
April 22, 2022, 06:55 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#future #war #Ukraine #depends #fate #Mariupol
Leave a Reply