“Facing the pandemic is an economic policy, because there is no end to the economic crisis without the end of the health crisis.” This is how the International Monetary Fund described the effects of the Corona pandemic since it was announced in March 2020, and according to the American Johns Hopkins University Observatory, Corona infected about 172 million people even days ago, while killing more than three million seven hundred thousand, with more than 500 million missing. Most of them are in the tourism sector, but the global gross product has declined in just a year and a half, and has exceeded $16 trillion, and if the pandemic and its interactions continue, the losses will accumulate and multiply into an unbearable way.

And because the situation cannot continue as it is, some countries announced a few days ago their programs to restore life to a minimum level than it was before the spread of the virus, and tomorrow the European Union countries are supposed to announce their plans related to this matter while maintaining some measures. Necessary precaution.

Long and harsh months have passed over the whole world, between people, countries and economies, and people are fed up and fed up with what has become of things, but world leaders have also lived and are living in this situation, especially since the social, health, psychological and economic effects left by the virus are considered catastrophic by various standards. The world has witnessed it since the thirties of the last century, with its atmosphere on everyone, without exception.

The global recession was the main motive behind the decision of the countries that started to activate life restoration plans, or those that will soon be announced, such as the European Union countries that are looking to return the tourist wheel to spinning within the European Union at least in the hope of reviving the economies of the euro area, which have been severely affected, because that The health measures in it caused a decline in the gross domestic product in all its countries.

However, the step of openness and the return of life to what it was before is tinged with great caution and anxiety in light of what has happened and is still taking place in several regions of the world, to the extent that prompted the World Health Organization to warn of the current period, considering that it is not ideal to ease the procedures, while the director of The European branch of the organization indicated that the pandemic will not be overcome before at least 70% of the world’s population is vaccinated, knowing that the pace of immunization is still very slow, which increases the possibility of severe infection of mutated versions of the virus.

Despite optimism about the possibility of overcoming the virus if a good stride is made in terms of vaccination and companies continue to produce more vaccines against the virus, what is happening in India confirms that the situation is very bad. The number of vaccines produced around the world has reached two billion, and the hope is to produce between 11 and 12 billion until the end of 2021. But most importantly, about 5 billion and 800,000 vaccines are available to vaccinate adults around the world. But what if the analysts are correct about the decline in optimism due to the failure to recover the demand for fuel, and thus the irregularity in the introduction of virus vaccines globally?

Promises are not enough in such cases, especially since poor countries and other countries with very large populations – and most of them – suffer from the lack of vaccines in them, in addition to the lack of justice in the distribution of the vaccines they receive, and the problem lies in the geographical concentration of manufacturing sites, In addition to the high prices of vaccines of all kinds, another issue that is often not taken into account is the effectiveness of vaccines with mutated types of virus.

Many things can undermine the international efforts, which were made and taken, and thus destroy rescue plans or plans to restore life to the way it was. The virus – for us, the common people – is still an unknown future, and we do not know the extent of its possible control over our lives again.. It is a war that we have not witnessed before.