THE POSSIBILITY OF a triumph of the Republican Donald Trump in the United States elections has turned on the debate about him future of the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA).

In this regard, the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives (IMEF)chaired by José Domingo Figueroa, rules out the demise of the treatypointing to the region’s logistical solidity and the income derived from it as key factors for its continuity.

Although there could be changes in specific aspects of the USMCAsuch as the use of transgenic corn and the infrastructure in clean energiesthere are no conditions for a complete breakdown of the agreement.

He USMCA It has great importance for the Mexican economybecause the exports of Mexico exceeded 500 billion dollars in the last year, a figure greater than that of all Latin American countries combined.

However, the possible re-election of Trump raises a tougher stance Front of T-MEC review in 2025. The IMEF warns that the tycoon has used pressureas the threat of tariffsto obtain concessions from Mexico in the past.

Issues such as the energy sector and the restructuring of global supply chains will be key points of friction in the bilateral relationship.

The intention of Tesla reconsidering the installation of its factory in Monterrey is affected by the Low demand for electric cars.

The decision of Elon Musk to adjust its projects is appropriate, given the current conditions of the company; however, if the project is cancelled, Mexican suppliers will be the most affected.

For its part Marcelo Ebrardfuture Secretary of Economy, has reiterated on multiple occasions that what is coming for the T-MEC is a review and not a renegotiation, assuring that Mexico will seek to review “as few parts as possible” of the agreement, given its current success.

In time.

FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO (FEMSA) anticipates that the slowdown observed in the second quarter of this year in its Oxxo chain could be repeated in the second half of 2024. The company headed by José Antonio Fernández Carbajal pointed out that this trend is common in election years, where the data suggests a slight slowdown, since with the arrival of new government administrations, budget execution tends to be lower at the beginning, temporarily affecting economic growth until new priorities are established.

In June, Mexico experienced a year-on-year decrease of 5.7% in exports and 3.6% in imports, according to Inegi. The former totaled 48.87 billion dollars and the latter 49.907 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of 1.037 billion. Oil exports fell by 26.8%. Despite the 2.6% growth in non-oil exports in the first half, the country accumulated a deficit of 5.497 billion. Manufactured exports, which reached 43.766 billion, decreased by 4.9%, affecting sectors such as food, scientific equipment and automotive products.

BECLE, a tequila producer known for its José Cuervo brand, said it does not expect a major financial impact from the fire at its La Rojeña factory in Jalisco. The fire left six dead and several injured when a 200-liter container with waste exploded. The company, headed by Juan Domingo Beckmann, said the incident was limited to a single processing area, without affecting distillation, production or inventory. Operations are suspended while the cause of the fire is investigated.

DURING OCTOBER, the eCommerce Summit Expo, ECSE 2024, will be held, showcasing interesting figures from the sector and upcoming trends for companies to consolidate their electronic sales channels, since it is no secret that with the Covid-19 pandemic, online sales have skyrocketed and are expected to represent 25% of the world total by 2025. ECSE 2024, led by Carolina Méndez, seeks for companies to optimize their eCommerce logistics, which is essential for managing the flow of products from source to the final consumer.

