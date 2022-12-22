Economist Pasko predicted a rise in prices in the Russian car market in 2023

The Russian car market is undergoing a restructuring, which consists in two processes – its transformation and reduction. These processes will continue throughout 2023-2024, says Alexander Pasko, Associate Professor of the Department of World Economy and International Economic Relations of the State University of Management. He described the future of the Russian car market in an interview with Lenta.ru.

Drop in sales

If in 2012 car sales in Russia exceeded 3 million units, in the post-pandemic year of 2021 – 1.6 million, then in 2022 they will not exceed 700 thousand, the economist noted. Thus, according to him, car sales in Russia fell to record levels. This is partly due to the withdrawal of foreign manufacturers from the Russian market, as well as rising prices, difficulties in ensuring the safety of domestic manufacturers with imported components due to sanctions.

Under these conditions, in 2023, the Russian market will experience a shortage of cars, including foreign cars (both new and used), perhaps with the exception of Chinese cars. China will only partially fill the deficit in the middle price segment (2-2.5 million rubles per car). At the same time, about one third of the Russian car market is already accounted for by Chinese brands. Alexander Paskoeconomist

Demand for domestic and imported cars

Under the new conditions, it is expected that a small proportion of Russian consumers will switch to domestic cars, Pasko believes. The volume of the secondary market, that is, used cars without a run across the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), will also grow, he is convinced.

“However, here it is also necessary to take into account that the import of cars is seriously dependent on the dynamics of the exchange rate. Most likely, there will be no visible changes in the premium segment. For him in recent years is characterized by a stable demand. In the current situation, in any case, gray dealers will import new cars. If we consider used cars, from three to five years, then with the growth of the dollar, demand will slightly decrease in the middle price segment, while demand for cars in the inexpensive segment will still increase, ”the economist suggested.

Given that inflation in the European Union (EU) is now prohibitively high, and the supply of new cars is still significantly limited, the demand for all types and types of imported cars will continue to grow in the Russian market in 2023, he predicted.

Russia, according to Pasko, will continue to adapt to the structural changes that are taking place in the auto market. Against this background, the largest Russian automaker – AvtoVAZ – will increase production in the coming years. “In addition, cars are not subject to sanctions, which gives confidence in the further growth of both imports and domestic production. In turn, in 2023, the demand for Russian cars will grow from consumers with a car purchase budget of up to 1.5 million rubles,” the economist believes.

Logistics and surcharge

Pasko also pointed to the increase in logistics costs for the delivery of cars from the US and EU countries, which is due to increased risks. Thus, the delivery time has increased, as well as the time of customs clearance.

“In this situation, importers are forced to freeze funds for a longer period, that is, the invested funds are paid off by importers longer than before the pandemic and the start of a special military operation. Thus, the turnover of funds from importers is decreasing, although their margin has increased, but there is also an increase in the number of importers. In other words, the car takes longer to produce, it takes longer to deliver it from abroad, queues for popular cars are growing, ”said the specialist.

If a year ago, according to him, it took three months to manufacture a new Mercedes V-class car, now nine months, so consumers are forced to pay extra to dealers for popular models.

Prices

All these circumstances indicate that prices in the Russian market in 2023 will grow for all new cars and for used cars with a short service life. The availability of free funds among the population now does not mean the ability to purchase any car Alexander Paskoeconomist

He admitted that in the Russian market, prices for domestically produced cars are being raised unfairly. In this case, clearer and more specific rules of antimonopoly regulation are needed, Pasko pointed out. “In order to improve the situation with the production and sales of Russian-made cars, it is necessary to continue subsidizing and lending to manufacturers, as well as expanding the coverage of preferential car loan programs,” the economist concluded.

Earlier it became known that the new crossover of domestic production “Moskvich 3” in the basic configuration will cost from 1.97 million rubles.