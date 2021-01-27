Fanil Ziyatdinov, General Director of the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant Kupol, said that the Tor-M2 short-range anti-aircraft missile system in the future will become interspecific and receive a ship analogue. RIA News.

According to him, since it was put into service in 1986, the air defense system has already undergone three waves of deep modernizations, which have dramatically increased its combat capabilities, and work on improvement continues continuously.

“The carrier base is being diversified, in particular, products on a wheeled floating chassis will appear in the model range of air defense systems. We also strive to make the Tor-M2 air defense system interspecific: we are working on the creation of a ship-based complex, ”Ziyatdinov explained.

It is emphasized that the work is aimed at improving all the tactical and technical characteristics of the air defense system.

Earlier, Bekkhan Ozdoev, director of the armaments complex of the Rostec state corporation, said that Russia would create a new short-range anti-aircraft missile system that would be able to hit targets of any type.

Ozdoev noted that the result of the implementation of this concept was the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile-gun system, which is capable of targeting airplanes, helicopters, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.