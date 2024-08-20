Economist Belyaev predicted the dollar at 87-88 rubles by the end of 2024

Until the end of 2024, the ruble exchange rate will not be shaken in either direction, says Mikhail Belyaev, PhD in Economics and financial analyst. He described the future of the national currency in an interview with Lenta.ru.

According to the economist, neither a sharp strengthening nor a sharp fall of the ruble is expected before the end of the year, and the exchange rate of the national currency against the American one will remain within the range of 87-88 rubles per dollar. Only small deviations in both directions are possible.

The fact is that the Russian economy is in a fairly stable position, just like the American one, the expert explained.

“American stock market indicators even went up, and the stock exchange reflects the general state of affairs, and if the stock exchange is in the plus, then the economy is also in the plus. Plus, the Federal Reserve System is thinking about lowering the key rate, because they see that their inflation is already approaching their target of 2 percent. This means that the US economy is also unlikely to have any miracles of development, but at the same time, no collapse is expected. From this it is clear that everything will remain in place until the end of the year,” the interlocutor of Lenta.ru shared.

He added that the US presidential elections scheduled for November will not be able to have a strong impact on the dollar-ruble ratio, as this is a situational phenomenon. Against this background, the rate may deviate by a maximum of 10 percent in one direction or another, after which it will return back, Belyaev said.

Earlier, Associate Professor of the Faculty of Finance and Banking at RANEPA Yuri Tverdokhleb predicted the stabilization of the ruble within the range of 89-91 per dollar.