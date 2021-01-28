Associate Professor of the Department of Finance and Prices of the PRUE G.V. Plekhanova Diana Stepanova predicted the future of the Russian currency in case the dollar crashes. This was reported by the Prime agency.

Stepanova believes that in the event of a short-term fall in the dollar rate, a default in the United States, or an unexpected monetary or administrative reform in America, the ruble will fall sharply along with the exchange rates of other developing countries. At the same time, the quotes of the reserve currencies (euro, Swiss franc, pound sterling, yen) will skyrocket, as well as the currencies of developed countries – the Norwegian, Danish and Swedish krona, Canadian, Singaporean and Australian dollars – will rise. In addition, the demand for precious metals, real estate and business will grow.

If we are not talking about a one-time collapse of the dollar, but about a gradual change in the balance of world currencies towards the loss of hegemony by the dollar, then there is also a threat to the ruble, since “investment and speculative capital will seek” safe havens “in the form of capital markets of the economies of developed countries”, Diana Stepanova believes.

Earlier, the former head of Morgan Stanley Asia, Stephen Roach, expressed the opinion that by the end of 2021 the dollar will decline significantly. The economist claims that the American currency could fall in price by 35 percent. The preconditions for this, he called the growing current account deficit in the US balance of payments, the strengthening of the European currency, as well as the inaction of the Federal Reserve System.