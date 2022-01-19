A potential escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions against Russia will lead to a fall in the ruble and, as a result, to a tightening of the policy of the Central Bank. Such a future was described by Renaissance Capital analysts. RBC.

If the national currency falls sharply in price, in order to stabilize the market, the Central Bank will have to take emergency measures to stabilize the market. According to analysts, in the event of an escalation of the conflict, the dollar could reach 85-90 rubles. In the worst case scenario, regulators will have to go, among other things, to introduce capital controls and fees for non-residents for the sale of federal loan bonds (OFZ) in order to slow down the flight of foreign capital.

The Russian market has been falling for several days in a row. At the auction on Wednesday, January 19, the Moscow Exchange index fell by three percent amid rising geopolitical tensions.

In addition, the crisis between Moscow and Kiev could trigger a record rise in gas prices, analysts at Capital Economics predicted. Experts believe that tensions in geopolitics risk provoking a growth spurt in the commodity market. Such an outcome is possible if sanctions are imposed on energy exports from Russia, and also if Moscow starts using gas supplies as leverage.