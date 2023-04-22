Economist Grigoriev allowed the ruble to fall within 2-4 units

In the near future, the ruble will be approximately at the same positions as now, but in the future, one or two weeks, the rate may change, believes Vladimir Grigoriev, candidate of economic sciences, financial expert. He spoke about the future of the national currency in an interview with Lenta.ru.

On April 21, the Central Bank of Russia set the official exchange rate for the dollar at 81.6 rubles and the euro at 89.5 rubles.

“I think that for some time it will be approximately within these limits, the fluctuations will be quite small – within the ruble. More clearly say [о его будущем] it will be possible later, within a week or two, ”Grigoriev shared.

What influences

According to the economist, two factors are now negatively affecting the ruble exchange rate. First, the lack of confidence in the sustainability of the rise in oil prices. Secondly, the plans of the G7 countries (G7) to ban all but a few exports of goods to Russia.

It is clear that if this happens, it will worsen the economic situation in Russia in a certain way, because goods will become more expensive and scarce. Vladimir Grigorieveconomist

Therefore, the further trend in the ruble exchange rate will depend on oil prices and the decision of the G7, the interlocutor of Lenta.ru is convinced. If the export of goods to Russia is really banned, in the worst case, the ruble will fall by 2-4 units, he believes.

“But I don’t think this will be a long-term process, because we should have the effect at the end of May-June of the fact that the formula for calculating oil revenues will change – it will be more profitable for the ruble and simply more currency will enter the market. This stabilizes the exchange rate,” Grigoriev summed up.

Earlier it became known that representatives of the G7 countries are discussing the possibility of an almost complete ban on exports to Russia on the eve of the summit scheduled for May 19-21 in Hiroshima. However, it was contemplated that a few exceptions could be made. We are talking about medicines, agricultural products and food.