Genoa – On the minibus that travels along the stretch of road that leads to the large Changi airport, there are the protagonists of Liguria’s blitz in Asia: from the head of cabinet of the Region, Matteo Cozzani, to port manager Giulio Schenone.

Also with them were Roberto Ferrari, CEO of the Pra’ container terminal, and Jessica Nicolini, spokesperson for the governor. And of course the president of the Region, Giovanni Toti. «We worked a lot – he explains, reached by phone from XIX century – The MediTelegraph – We recently finished a three-hour meeting with PSA number one, Tan Chong Meng.” It is in this conversation at the terminal operator’s headquarters in Singapore that the future of the port of Genoa was also designed. Because the super boss of PSA blessed the strategy that Schenone, David Yang (head of the terminal group in Europe) and Toti outlined: «Look, in the end we didn’t invent anything, on the contrary: let’s take an example from here, from what Singapore is doing, albeit with the necessary proportions» explains Toti. On the table, the map of the port of Genoa and two highlighted points: the Sech in Sampierdarena and the container terminal in Pra’.

«In the first case it seems clear to me that we must go towards a destination linked to passengers. And this is where Singapore provides us with an example: commercial activities move outside the historic city centre. We are already doing it in a small way in Genoa with the new dam and the Sech piece would complete the plan.” The scheme is basically simple: PSA would have given the green light to the search for a new, strong commercial partner. And he would look for it among operators who also manage passenger traffic. It is clear that the first on the list will be Emanuele Grimaldi. «Well he’s looking for space – reasons Toti – and that could be an excellent new home. But let’s be clear: these are agreements between private individuals, they will be the ones to come to an agreement if necessary.” He may not be the only one involved. Because even Costa Crociere, of which Schenone is the agent, could also be involved in the match that would bring it back to Genoa. Even MSC could get into the game «because important operators cannot be excluded, especially since next year one of the extra luxury “Explora” ships will make a permanent stop in Genoa» explains Toti. So far the strategy that makes the objectives of private individuals coincide with those of politics (the passenger plan is a route traced for some time by Toti himself). The technical chapter is missing: today that quay of the historic port is intended for containers and to speed it up, at that table in Singapore they would have discussed how the destination could be changed, but this will then be the task, eventually, of the port authority commissioner Paolo Piacenza . In Asia, Toti and Schenone also explored the upgrading of the Pra’ terminal, «necessary if we want to reach and even exceed the 5 million containers in Genoa» explains Toti.

«It is the main terminal in Genoa, already equipped to accommodate super container ships. We don’t need a lot of work, but if we want to make a qualitative leap in global ports, that quay needs to be upgraded.” It will be up to the port master plan to define the contours of the expansion, but even on this front the route seems clearly traced. AND thus the future of the port of Genoa, or at least a substantial part of it, was designed in Singapore. It is not the first visit that the port and politics have made to the Asian shipping capital, but the three-day regional delegation has set some goals destined to change the face of the first Italian port. If PSA starts the alliance with a passenger operator, the risk of the platforms will be substantially completed. The operation is not simple, but if Toti and Schenone have proposed it to the big bosses of PSA it could mean that the dossier is already at a good stage. In one fell swoop, Grimaldi could be accommodated, today compressed into the dock just purchased by MSC and Messina: there the Neapolitan shipowner risks being crushed by the expansion of the GNV fleet (part of Aponte’s galaxy) and by the ever-alive – even if bruised – project to move the chemical depots in that part of the Genoese port. Toti then remained even more convinced of the need to host the match in Liguria regasifier because the top management of PSA, among the largest shipping operators in the world, confirmed to him that, before turning to ammonia and methanol, the fuel for the green transition for the next few years will be LNG: «Don’t do it – explains the governor – risks causing us to lose traffic and a piece of the maritime supply chain, to the benefit of Barcelona and Marseille”.—