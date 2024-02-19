The sudden death of the Russian opponent Alexei Navalny revealed, as various Western leaders and leaders stated, the fatal fate of those who oppose Putin and his rule. Alexei Navalny, 47, died last Friday in the Arctic prison where he was serving a 19-year sentence for extremism.

Like Navalny, several important dissident figures in Russia have been murdered or died under mysterious circumstances over the past 24 years, while others were exiled from the country or imprisoned. In this context, also crossed by the censorship and strong repression by the KremlinWhat is the next step for the opposition in Russia?

Remaining opposition leaders and activists, mostly outside the country, now grapple with the question of how to mount an effective challenge to the Kremlin. That would mean breaking through state propaganda to reach Russians inside the country and offer them an alternative to the vision of the future outlined by the Kremlin.

Alexei Navalny in one of the protests he called (File photo).

“Alexei Navalny was a very brilliant and charismatic leader. He had a talent for mobilizing people, convincing them of the need for change,” said Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a former tycoon who spent a decade in prison in Russia on charges widely seen as political vendetta for challenge Putin's rule in the early 2000s.

“It is a very difficult loss for the Russian opposition,” he told The Associated Press after his death.

Graeme Robertson, a political science professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and author of a book on Putin and contemporary Russian politics, said the biggest problem the russian opposition “the thing is has been unable to break out of small progressive circles to gain support in the general population.”

Khodorkovsky, who lives in London, is one of several Russian opposition politicians trying to build a coalition with grassroots anti-war groups around the world and Russian opponents in exile. Among them are the Russian chess legend Gary Kasparovformer Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov and Vladimir Kara-Murza Jr., who is now serving a 25-year sentence in Russia for treason and for criticizing Russia's war in Ukraine.

But Navalny's team, and the Anti-Corruption Foundation he founded, are not part of the project.



“We constantly tell the people of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (…) that it would be great if we all met not only in front of the television cameras, but sitting at the table,” Khodorkovsky said in another interview before Navalny's death, in reference to a January television debate hosted by Russian independent television station Dozhd.

Although Navalny was the first leader to build a Russian national opposition, there were other factions that they did not appreciate him or his organization.



Before his death there was public and heated disagreements on social media between members of his team and other politicians about how to confront Putin in the March elections.

His widow and the Anti-Corruption Foundation

Alexei Navalny's widow He stated this Monday that will continue her husband's fight against the Kremlin, which he accused of ordering his murder in prison.

“I will continue Alexei Navalny's cause and I call on you to be by my side,” said Yulia Naválnaya in a video broadcast on the deceased opponent's channel on YouTube.

Yulia, 47 years old, the same as her husband, added in the message recorded from exile that “all these years” she was with her husband in the demonstrations, house arrests, searches and during his poisoning in the summer of 2020.

“I was happy by his side and supporting him, but today I want to be with you because you lost no less than me,” she said, and called on her husband's followers not to give up and continue fighting for a “free, peaceful and happy” Russia the one her husband dreamed of.

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of the Russian opponent Alexei Navalny. Photo: EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Likewise, Navalny's closest colleagues and collaborators of the Anti-Corruption Foundation reiterated their commitment to the movement and the country.The main strategist Leonid Volkov, spoke out on x on Sunday to remember Navalny as a “born, very talented, very efficient” politician.

Likewise, he shared one of Navalny's demands to everyone around him: “do not throw in the towel, do not give up, do not despair,” and insisted that this is what Navalny would want right now. “His life's work must prevail,” Volkov said.

