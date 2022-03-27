Special episode dedicated to the Italian restart, after the farewell to the World Cup, and to the negotiations of the big names
After the elimination from the playoff for access to Qatar 2022 against North Macedonia, the national team restarts from Turkey. Meanwhile, Inter has reached an agreement with Brozovic for the renewal, Juve and Milan, on the other hand, have definitively given up on Dybala and Kessie but are already planning the summer transfer market. We talk about it with the journalists of the Gazzetta dello Sport Fabio Licari, Luca Taidelli, Fabiana Della Valle and Marco Pasotto.
March 27, 2022 (change March 27, 2022 | 19:58)
