After the elimination from the playoff for access to Qatar 2022 against North Macedonia, the national team restarts from Turkey. Meanwhile, Inter has reached an agreement with Brozovic for the renewal, Juve and Milan, on the other hand, have definitively given up on Dybala and Kessie but are already planning the summer transfer market. We talk about it with the journalists of the Gazzetta dello Sport Fabio Licari, Luca Taidelli, Fabiana Della Valle and Marco Pasotto.