The future of the Länsiväylä | The street option replaced the tunnel – the plan is moving forward with many changes

The development plan for the Länsiväylä area is moving forward, but the board voted for changes: instead of the tunnel option, the board decided to favor a street-like option.

Not at all some of the Lauttasaari club’s worst fears about the future of Länsiväylä don’t seem to be coming true. The Helsinki Urban Environment Board decided at Tuesday’s meeting to change some points in the plan, which have caused anger among the residents’ association.

Two proposals were made about the plan to return the development plan to preparation, both of which were voted down. Five counter-proposals were made, four of which were accepted. The plan is carried forward as well, but with many changes.

The original according to the plan, the Länsiväylä crossing Lauttasaari would have been put into a tunnel and extensive sea areas would have been filled in the northern part of Lauttasaari.

Anni Sinnemäki (green) and Olli-Pekka Koljonen (sd) presented a counter-proposal, according to which the preparation in Lauttasaari would not be based on a tunnel but on a street alternative.

According to Sinnemäki and Koljonen, regret allows for more moderate sea fills. In addition, it has lower costs and emissions.

The counter-proposal also stated that Lauttasaari’s natural beaches should not be filled in, and that the water quality and flow of Seurasaarenselka should not deteriorate. Sufficient turnover of Lapinlahti’s water must also be secured.

The counter-proposal was approved by a vote of 7-4.

Koljonen and Jenni Pajunen (kok) according to the counter-proposal, the main focus of construction should be in Salmisaari. The proposal also emphasized the smoothness of port traffic and the continuation of sports opportunities for children in Lauttasaari.

The counter-proposal was approved by a vote of 12–1.

Katri Penttinen (cook) and Risto Rautavan (kok)’s counter-proposal demanded the preservation of Lauttasaari’s characteristic features, the sea and greenery, as well as the preservation of park areas and other nature. Penttinen and Rautava also wanted the needs of the boating hobby and companies in the boat industry to be taken into account.

The counter-proposal was approved by a vote of 10–1.

Willow tree and Koljonen’s second joint counter-proposal was that Lauttasaari and Salmisaari should be dealt with separately. At the same time, the possibility of emphasizing housing construction in Salmisaari should be investigated.

The counter-proposal was unanimously accepted.

The remaining two counter-proposals were rejected.

In some counter-proposal votes, some members of the board voted absent.

Länsiväylän the area’s development plan has been a hot potato for the past few months, and the residents’ association has taken a strong stand on the matter. The city’s goal of almost doubling the area’s population has rubbed off on Lauttasaari in particular.

According to the original tunnel plan, residential buildings with a maximum of 670,000 square meters would have been built on top of the tunnel and along Länsiväylä. Some of the residential buildings would be built in Salmisaari.

In Lauttasaari currently has 25,000 inhabitants. According to the plan, the number of inhabitants would have increased to more than 40,000.

When the board now expressed its strong will in terms of giving up the tunnel and its desire to direct the focus of construction from Lauttasaari to Salmisaari, the estimated figures have been re-examined.

Town’s the reasons for the plans have been the expansion of the inner city, increasing the comfort of Länsiväylä and developing traffic.

The last time the urban environment board discussed the plan, it left the matter on the table.

According to the city’s calculations, the original plan would have cost around 1.2 billion euros if implemented. The city had estimated that it would receive 1.1 billion euros from the sale and rental income of residential and office plots in the construction areas.