The lawyers of Google, Facebook and Twitter come this Tuesday and this Wednesday to defend their companies in the Supreme Court of the United States. With them, the future of the internet has an appointment before the judges. Two oral hearings are held, those of the cases Gonzalez vs. Google and Twitter against Taamneh. They question the scope of section 230, the rule that has served as the cornerstone of the internet as we know it today. This rule basically gives technology companies the power to moderate the content generated by their users, but at the same time shields them from assuming responsibilities for it.

Both cases are related to terrorism and the question that lies behind them is: aren’t even social networks like YouTube (owned by Google), Facebook and Twitter responsible for preventing terrorist propaganda from spreading on the Internet? The selection of these two cases suggests that the judges want to clarify the exemption from liability that the law gives to technology companies for third-party content.

The key phrase of section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states: “No provider or user of an interactive computer service will be treated as a publisher or disseminator of information provided by another provider of information content.” Based on this, the platforms are exempted from responsibility for the contents of their users. It is a law from 1996, when Internet firms were still small and it seemed appropriate to protect them.

The rule is applicable to social networks such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitch or Twitter, but it goes much further. Numerous features of Google, TripAdvisor, Yelp, Reddit, Craigslist, Apple or Microsoft depend in some way on the contributions of their users and this liability shield has been key to the flourishing of their content. These companies have appeared in the cases to defend their position in a common front.

Nohemi Gonzalez, a 23-year-old American college student, was one of 131 people killed by Islamic State terrorists in a series of attacks that rocked Paris on November 13, 2015, at the Bataclan concert hall and other locations in the capital. French. Gonzalez was murdered at a restaurant where she was dining that day, and her relatives have sued Google.

Reynaldo Gonzalez criticizes that YouTube was not limited to a passive role, simply allowing users to search for what to watch, but that its algorithm recommends videos based on the history of each user. With this, those who watched Islamist propaganda videos received more content of this type, facilitating their radicalization. Nohemi’s relatives complain that the Google group company, whose parent is now Alphabet, allowed the dissemination of radical propaganda videos inciting violence. The victim’s family Do you think Google violated the anti-terrorism law?to by allowing the dissemination of these videos and by inserting advertising, sharing revenue.

Gonzalez has been defeated in the lower courts. The question posed to the Supreme Court is whether the liability exemption reaches those recommendations made by the algorithm. Google argues in his last brief before the court that algorithms are the only way to organize the huge amount of information that is dumped every day on the Internet. “The classification and grouping of videos is the quintessence of publishing.” If organizing them removes the liability shield, the company argues, there will be no way to save “search recommendations and other basic search tools.” software that organize an avalanche of websites, videos, comments, messages, product listings, files and other information that would otherwise be impossible to navigate.

Risk of “dystopia”

According to Google, if the company is held responsible, the internet “would become a dystopia in which providers would face legal pressure to censor any objectionable content.” “Some might comply; others might try to evade responsibility by turning a blind eye and letting everything, no matter how objectionable, be published. This court should not undermine a fundamental element of the modern internet”, he concludes.

The other case being examined this week, in this case on Wednesday, Twitter against Taamneh, It has nothing to do with the algorithm’s recommendations, but in general questions whether social networks can be sued for alleged complicity in an act of terrorism, for hosting content from users who generally express their support for the group behind the violence. , although they do not refer to a specific attack.

The lawsuit is for the terrorist attack against a nightclub in Istanbul in which 39 people died at the New Year’s Eve party in 2016, New Year’s in 2017. Although the case bears the name of the social network owned by Elon Musk, along with Twitter as well They are part Google and Facebook. In this case, the judges ruled against the technology companies, who are the ones who have appealed to the Supreme Court.

Several Supreme Court judges, including conservatives Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, had already expressed their interest in admitting cases on the moderation of content on the Internet. The oral arguments on Tuesday will allow us to intuit what their positions are, although they will have until the end of June to issue a sentence. The two sentences and the doctrine that accompanies them can have an enormous depth and open the way to an avalanche of lawsuits if they open a crack in that traditional armor.

Technological companies have also been subjected to the crossfire of political parties for some time. Republicans accuse them of exercising censorship with a progressive bias. The Democrats, led by President Joe Biden, criticize this shielding that exempts them from responsibility when they spread hate speech or misinformation. Biden posted last month a grandstand in The Wall Street Journal, conservative-oriented business daily, in which he called on Republicans and Democrats to “unite against the abuses of Big Tech.” And he made it clear what his position is in the debate around section 230, which he asked to reform: “We need the bigtech They take responsibility for the content they spread and the algorithms they use.” wrote.

Now that liability shield is at stake, one of the two great advantages that technology companies have had. The other, the power to decide with its moderation policies what is published and what is not, is also at stake. Florida and Texas have passed laws that prevent platforms from refusing to broadcast certain political content.

The content, on the other hand, is not the only battle front. Big technology companies are subject to greater regulatory, tax and competition scrutiny, with episodes ranging from the Justice Department’s lawsuit against Google for abuse of a dominant position, the challenge to Microsoft’s purchase of Activision or the lawsuit from some States against social media for contributing to the youth mental health crisis.

In principle, section 230 does not affect intellectual property rights and is not a letter of marque for its violation, although in practice these social networks have based their success on the systematic violation of copyright. Millions of photos and videos to which users have no rights are shared every day with almost complete impunity. In practice, only extreme cases of pirated content of high economic value such as sports broadcasts and first-run movies are prosecuted.

