Although it is unlikely that he will be found guilty of encouraging an insurrection, legal problems of Donald Trump will not disappear after his trial in the Senate: the former US president could soon be indicted in criminal justice, and also faces multiple civil lawsuits.

The former New York real estate mogul, settled in his luxurious Florida residence, is the target of numerous civil lawsuits it’s been a long time, and he has an army of lawyers ready to defend him or attack his adversaries.

As a simple citizen, he risks at least one criminal indictment, led by the Democratic Manhattan prosecutor, Cyrus Vance, who has been struggling for months to obtain his tax and bank statements.

The investigation, which at the beginning focused on payments made to two alleged Trump lovers ahead of the 2016 presidential election, he now examines possible tax, banking and insurance fraud.

The Supreme Court in July ordered Trump to deliver the required documents to the prosecutor, but his lawyers questioned the breadth of the request in the highest court. The Supreme Court has yet to rule on this.

Trump has called the investigation “the worst witch hunt in American history. “

The dossier, conducted behind closed doors before a grand jury, seems to advance despite everything.

According to the American press, Vance researchers recently they interrogated employees of their company insurance, Aon, and Deutsche Bank, the financial backer of Trump and his holding company, the Trump Organization.

They also re-interrogated former Trump attorney Michael Cohen in prison after admitting he bought the silence of two alleged lovers of the former president.

Cohen told a congressional hearing that Trump and his company artificially inflated or reduced the value of your assets to obtain bank loans or reduce your taxes.

Other problems

New York State Democratic Attorney Letitia James is also investigating these allegations. He has already successfully confronted the lawyers of the Trump Organization in order to be able to question a son of Trump, Eric, and Obtain documents on some family properties.

His investigation is civil, but “if we discover criminal facts, it will change its nature,” James said recently.

If the allegations are confirmed, expose the former president to possible incarceration. And contrary to federal crimes, violations of state laws cannot be forgiven by the American president, even if Joe Biden wanted to do so in the name of reconciliation.

Some critics of Trump celebrate in advance, like the militants of “Rise and Resist” (Stand up and Resist), who demonstrated in early January in New York to claim his imprisonment.

But prosecutors, aware of the extremely tense political climate, will think twice about holding him to account, several jurists told AFP.

“No one is going to rush”stressed Daniel Richman, former prosecutor and professor of law at Columbia University. “The last thing we want is for the (judicial) process to be used, or perceived as being used, as a political instrument,” he stressed.

“There are two schools,” said Roberta Kaplan, a lawyer in charge of three civil lawsuits against the former president. “I am from the school that thinks that we should not prohibit justice from being done for fear of throwing oil on the fire: if we do not act to say clearly that the pillars on which the country rests apply to everyone, president or not, I think we are in far greater danger. “

For Gloria Browne-Marshall, Professor of Law at the City University of New York (CUNY), Trump in the dock it would be “a logical outcome”, “a scene à la Al Capone”, the legendary gangster of the 1920s finally convicted in 1931 for tax evasion.

But while you think your indictment is likely before the end of prosecutor Cyrus Vance’s current term in November, I wouldn’t bet there will be a trial or conviction.

With millions of supporters potentially willing to fund his defense, Trump could fight back with his own lawsuits and make dossiers drag “for years,” he said.

That would force prosecutors – elected officials who depend on taxpayer money – to mobilize considerable resources to fight the battle, he added.

Bennett Gershman, a former prosecutor and professor at Pace University, also bets that Vance will frame Trump.

“If he were in front of a jury again it would be a real circus, it would be incredible,” he said. “We have never seen such a thing.”

Source: AFP

PB