Something is happening in the Caribbean and Mesoamerica. Three of the last four cyclonic seasons in the North Atlantic have been mega-hurricanes, with winds of more than 250 kilometers per hour. That of 2020 has broken historical records, leaving millions of people affected, causing losses of billions of dollars and weakening coastal communities that each year have it more difficult to raise their heads between prolonged droughts, epic floods and the gales that have been increasing for four decades. Mangrove forests, coral reefs and sea grasses act as a natural barrier, protecting the coasts from waves and rising sea levels, but it is unknown how they are reacting to the increase in the frequency, intensity and duration of extreme events due to warming global. How long they can resist is also unknown.

“Nowhere else in the world do so many climatic and geological risks come together in a biodiversity hotspot that is also exposed to severe droughts and pressures such as mass tourism,” says the expert on climate change and biodiversity from the University of Wageningen (Holland), Rosa Maria Román-Cuesta. “The region is a natural laboratory on global warming, like the poles. If we want to understand how the intensification of extreme events can affect the resilience of ecosystems and human societies, Central America is the ideal place ”, he adds.

Answering this question is urgent to safeguard key economic sectors such as fishing, agriculture and tourism; to conserve natural wonders such as the second largest coral reef on the planet, 1,000 kilometers long; and to preserve the services that Caribbean ecosystems offer the world for free, such as the sequestration of blue carbon in intertidal soils and under the sea. “Coastal and marine ecosystems are vital to reducing the risks associated with global warming, but economic recovery plans funded by large donors often overlook the conservation and restoration of these green infrastructures,” says Román-Cuesta. A phenomenon that is aggravated by the disorderly and massive urbanization of the coastline.

For this reason, the researcher and the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) have allied with international partners such as NASA, the Smithsonian Society and the Center for Research and Advanced Studies (CINVESTAV) of Mexico in the first study in-depth on the impact of extreme events on coastal ecosystems in the region. The ultimate goal is to support governments in improving their risk management plans and guide them in the creation of protected land and marine areas. “It is important that countries make decisions based on scientific data and not just intuition,” says biogeographer Miquel Araújo from the National Museum of Natural Sciences (MNCN-CSIC), who co-leads this project with the participation of ecologists, oceanographers and climate experts from six countries and the support of the BNP Paribas Foundation.

The project CORESCAM It will rely on databases collected over decades and independently by its partners to estimate the resilience of ecosystems – that is, their ability to recover and return to offering services such as coastal protection and food provision. The study is exploring the past to understand the present and ultimately predict the future. Araújo’s team, for example, will contribute by investigating the change in the distribution and abundance of species as a function of variables such as wind, temperature and rainfall. “Predictive biogeography was born only a couple of decades ago and is possible thanks to the abundance of data that we have access to today,” says the expert, illustrating a new era of scientific research marked by digital tools and a greater collaboration between countries and disciplines.

The reality on the ground

The 2020 hurricane season in the North Atlantic has closed with 30 major storms versus an annual average of 18. In addition to having risen 77% in just four decades, they now discharge large amounts of water, generate stronger winds, travel further into land and take longer to pass. The CINVESTAV researcher Jorge Herrera-Silveira, who has been studying mangroves in Mexico for 20 years, is already observing the effects of the latest extreme events on the ground: “In Yucatan the flood record has been broken both in level and in residence time of the water. In a first reconnaissance, we have already verified mangrove mortality higher than that of the 2017 mega-hurricane season and the effects in the medium and long term and on a regional scale remain to be seen ”.

This is concerning, considering that, in 2017, these intertidal forests suffered 30 times more damage than in the previous eight seasons. Mangroves are a breeding habitat for hundreds of terrestrial and marine organisms, including species of high commercial value such as the barracuda, the giant grouper and the macaw parrotfish. The giant grouper breeds in the mangroves for about six years and only ventures into the open sea when it reaches a meter in length. Macaw parrotfish need both mangroves and reefs to complete their life cycle, and by eating algae they keep corals alive. Fewer mangroves means fewer fish and more precariousness for the thousands of artisanal fishermen who depend on the catch to survive.

All this is added to overfishing, the warming of sea water and the direct impact of hurricanes such as the recent Iota and Eta that, in addition to felling trees, devastate seagrasses and reefs. In Cuba, for example, 88% of the fisheries are in critical condition and coastal communities are finding it increasingly difficult to earn a living. “The fish go to the lowlands to eat because that is where the algae, the shrimp, the crab are [cangrejo]… But this has already been lost ”, explains a Cuban fisherman in a study recent report on the effects of the 2017 hurricanes on the island. “The fish tell us ‘why do we go there, if there is nothing?’ You even catch a fish here, open it up and the only thing it has inside is the bait you put on it ”. Small-scale fishers are among the communities most vulnerable to damage from tropical cyclones, says Victoria Ramezoni, lead author of the study and researcher at Rudgers University (USA).

The excessive growth of the tourism industry has destroyed large areas of mangrove swamps, triggering the exposure of the coast to climatic risks

The researcher agrees with Román-Cuesta in influencing the danger that economic stimulus plans affect the recovery of ecosystems, on which, in turn, the lives, goods and livelihoods of millions of people depend. “To be sustainable and effective in the long term, economic recovery processes must take into account the synergies between the state of degradation of ecosystems, the effect of extreme events and the impact of their own interventions,” says Ramezoni. “For example, subsidies can encourage fishing in fragile areas, making it difficult to rebuild the fish stock, while other activities can affect the recovery of mangroves, an essential barrier against storm surges and storms.”

An example is the excessive growth of the tourism industry. The incessant construction of hotels, ports and roads on the coast has destroyed large areas of mangroves, triggering the exposure of the coast to climatic risks and, ultimately, turning against the sector itself, as shown by the floods in the paradisiacal Mexican island from Holbox in September.

For the region to thrive, scientific findings must be translated into concrete policies. And they must do it faster. For Ramezoni, the Caribbean and Mesoamerica are not only natural laboratories for climate change, but also spaces for innovation: “Cuba is a clear example of a country that is positioning itself at the forefront of environmental issues; What surprises me the most and that I have not seen elsewhere is the high level of integration of science with management ”. The island integrates the instruments of territorial planning, risk management and climate change in a national platform that also takes into account natural resources.

Green reconstruction of Iota and Eta

Several countries in the region have asked for help for reconstruction after the scourge of the recent Iota and Eta, knocking on the doors of donors such as the UN Green Fund, the United States cooperation (USAID), the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI). For scientists, this represents an opportunity to put green infrastructure at the center of economic recovery, protecting and restoring mangroves, seagrasses and coral reefs that have been mitigating the onslaught of tropical storms for thousands of years. “Green coasts protect the lives and economic interests of people,” remarks Román-Cuesta.

Betting on coastal ecosystems would also help fulfill a string of international initiatives: from the commitment of countries on the five continents with the green recovery of covid-19, until the Initiative 20 × 20, which seeks to restore 30 million hectares of degraded lands in Latin America by 2030, through the recently launched UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration. In May, countries will also agree on the new global biodiversity roadmap for the next decade, which includes the protection of 30% of the planet’s marine and terrestrial ecosystems. And then there is the Paris climate agreement, which is still possible to fulfill with a determined commitment to the green economy this 2021.

Román-Cuesta is clear about it: “To re-float ecosystems and mitigate climate change we need long-term policies that are not affected by changes in government every four years, and a commitment to science. Only with large-scale and long-term studies can we understand how global warming affects, and will affect, biodiversity and human societies ”.

